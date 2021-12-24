ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralized crypto exchanges saw over $14 trillion in trading volume this year

By Yogita Khatri
Cover picture for the articleCentralized crypto exchanges, which hold customers' private keys unlike decentralized exchanges, reported more than $14 trillion in trading volume in the year 2021, according to The Block Research. That figure is a...

$1.3 Billion in Bitcoin Shifted as Flagship Crypto Goes Above $51,000

Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month

Data from monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of Dec. 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest ever. Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month. Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered By Cointelegraph -...
Mid-Cap Ethereum Competitor and Three Altcoins Entering Areas of Interest, Says Crypto Analyst Michael van de Poppe

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe is examining the potential entry points for one mid-cap Ethereum challenger and two additional altcoins. In a new video, Van de Poppe tells his 156,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s keeping a close watch on Algorand (ALGO), a cryptocurrency for payments and a blockchain for decentralized finance applications.
Bitmain Co-Founder Sees Crypto Industry Growing to Tens of Trillions of Dollars

Jihan Wu, the billionaire co-founder of mining giant Bitmain, told Forbes that the crypto market could end up reaching "tens of trillions." In November, the total crypto market capitalization topped $3 trillion after recording mind-blowing gains earlier this year. It is currently sitting at $2.2 billion due to a market correction, with Bitcoin accounting for just a little over 40% of the sum.
Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
Ethereum Faces $4,000 Barrier as Large Tranches of ETH Move to Exchanges

Just 1.3 million Bitcoin left circulating on crypto exchanges

In glad tidings for an orange Christmas, Bitcoin (BTC) supply is drying up to lows not seen for years. In a recent tweet by CryptoRank, just 6.3% of the total Bitcoin supply, or 1.3 million BTC, is held on cryptocurrency exchanges. The decreasing supply is nothing new, trending down since...
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 22 December

Shiba Inu breaks out of the downtrend and targets 38% gains to the upside. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has popped above a descending trend line dictating price action since the beginning of December. With this bullish signal, more investors are joining the rally, driving the Relative Strength Index (RSI) higher. Expect this to be the start of a Christmas rally that will go into New Year with a first price target at $0.00004490, the 61.8% Fibonacci level.
Whopping 1.176 Billion XRP Wired by Ripple, ODL Venues and Leading Exchanges

Are decentralized exchanges tracking your trades?

Decentralized exchanges are often seen as a privacy-first alternative to centralized exchanges. Yet many of the biggest ones are tracking what trades their users are making and collecting data that could be used to identify them.
Crypto companies raised just over $25 billion in venture funding during 2021

Just over 1,700 venture capital deals focused on the crypto space occurred in 2021, netting these startups, projects and protocols some $25.1 billion in financing. Compared to 2020, the new figures represent a 126% increase year-over-year in the number of deals and a 719% increase year-over-year in total funding. These findings were included in The Block Research’s 2022 Digital Asset Outlook Report.
Crypto Saved The Day? Trading Volume In Turkey Soars Amidst Lira Plunge

Crypto could be the only exit for people in Turkey looking to escape the debasement of their currency. As the Turkish national economy crumbles, the Lira has experienced a massive crash against the U.S. dollar with over 10% on its worst day, and a 55% yearly loss. Related Reading |...
Large Ethereum Holders Are Actively Accumulating Three Crypto Exchange Tokens

Fresh data shows the world’s biggest Ethereum whales are stocking up on several altcoins that power crypto exchanges. The latest numbers from WhaleStats reveal the 1,000 wealthiest non-exchange Ethereum addresses are invested heavily in FTT, the native token of the FTX cryptocurrency marketplace. FTT currently accounts for 7.24% of all holdings at a value of over $1.6 billion.
Binance exchange, Dubai world Trade Centre partner to deepen crypto adoption

Binance signs MoU with Dubai to deepen crypto adoption, regulation. Exchange in talks with authorities to setup its headquarters in Dubai. Towards advancing crypto adoption and improving crypto regulations, Binance exchange signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA). The MoU was signed to outline the vision of accelerating the set-up of a new industry hub for Global Virtual Assets.
