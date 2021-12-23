Mr. Shermontay Hudson , age 36, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Mr. Hudson was born on May 13, 1985 in Rome, GA. Shermontay lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart and was a 2004 graduate of Rockmart High School.

Mr. Hudson loved his dogs and his precious children dearly. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Hudson was preceded in death by his son, Vincent Issiah Hudson.

Shermontay is survived by his loving wife, Katie Hudson, children: Avyanna Hufstetler, Aryanna Hudson, Lucas Dean, Kameron Duncan, K’maya Peek and Kennadi Peek, birth mother, Debora Towns, birth father, Alex Dukes, parents: Felton and Janie Hudson and a number of loving brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In keeping with the families wishes, Mr. Hudson will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Shermontay Hudson.





