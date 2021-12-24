City of Aragon encourages residents to take part in Ring the Bell Polk 2021 on Christmas Eve

Aragon City Council supports showing Christmas spirit with proclamation passed on Dec. 17

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and the City of Aragon is hoping local residents will join in and spread cheer and joy on Christmas Eve with the second annual Ring the Bell Polk campaign.

The Aragon City Council voted unanimously in one of their last actions of 2021 to show their support for the second annual Ring the Bell Polk effort coming up this evening at 6 p.m. Their proclamation encourages local residents to go out on their front steps or porches on Christmas Eve and ring a bell at the appointed time for two minutes, and join in for a carol or two following.

The hope is that residents in Aragon will join those in Cedartown and Rockmart for the annual celebration coming up this evening, helping spread joy and cheer during the magic of the Christmas season.

The City Council in Rockmart and the Cedartown City Commission approved their own proclamations honoring the second year of Ring the Bell Polk, promoted by Jannah Sorrell as a community-wide effort to spread holiday cheer amid the continued challenges of COVID-19.

Bell-ringers will be out in front of Remix at Moore’s tonight at 6 p.m. amid a free event on Christmas Eve to celebrate the Ring the Bell Polk campaign.

Sorrell told Cedartown and Rockmart officials that plans also include the participation of local churches.

The City of Aragon also had another present for the holidays for local residents. They used some of their funds from COVID-19 relief to pay the garbage bills for residents, per a Facebook post shared earlier this week.

Check back for more coverage from the annual bell-ringing event at Remix at Moore's this evening.






