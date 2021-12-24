ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Ms. Sara Woody

By Kevin The Editor
 2 days ago
Sara Alma Woody

Ms. Sara Alma Woody of Cedartown, GA passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Ms. Woody was born on January 19, 1925, to the late Mr. Willie J. Wells and late Ms. Villa Mabel Martin Wells. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Thompson.

Surviving Ms. Woody is her son-in-law, Timmy Thompson, her daughter, Debra Walker, a nephew, David Cox, and a niece, Judy Patterson.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 24, 2021 from eleven o’clock in the morning until twelve o’clock in the afternoon at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home. A graveside services will be held at Northview Cemetary immediately following the visitation. Mr. Mark Smith will be officiating.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers for Ms. Sara Woody: Ronnie Walker, Brad Barrett, Ralph Barrett, Roger Gable, David Cox, and Tommy Thompson.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is honored to server the family of Ms. Sara Woody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UNab_0dVNifNX00



