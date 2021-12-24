Mrs. Wanda A. Herbert

Mrs. Wanda A. Hebert , age 73, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Mrs. Hebert was born on August 21, 1948 in Thibideaux, Louisiana to her parents: Berwick Joseph Hebert and Clara LeCompte Hebert.

Wanda was the biggest New Orleans Saints Football fan and loved watching the NFL draft every year! Mrs. Hebert was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 brothers: Richard Hebert and Dean Hebert.

Mrs. Hebert is survived by her loving children: Ernest Mendoza and his wife, Leanne, Dawn LeBeouf, Karen Mendoza and Scott Mendoza, grandchildren: Ashley George, Kayla Miller, Kersti Mendoza, Derrick LeBeouf, Tristin Mendoza and Matthew Mendoza and 10 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with the families wishes, Mrs. Hebert will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Wanda A. Hebert.






