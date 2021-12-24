ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Mrs. Wanda A. Hebert

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 1 day ago
Mrs. Wanda A. Herbert

Mrs. Wanda A. Hebert , age 73, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Mrs. Hebert was born on August 21, 1948 in Thibideaux, Louisiana to her parents: Berwick Joseph Hebert and Clara LeCompte Hebert.

Wanda was the biggest New Orleans Saints Football fan and loved watching the NFL draft every year! Mrs. Hebert was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 brothers: Richard Hebert and Dean Hebert.

Mrs. Hebert is survived by her loving children: Ernest Mendoza and his wife, Leanne, Dawn LeBeouf, Karen Mendoza and Scott Mendoza, grandchildren: Ashley George, Kayla Miller, Kersti Mendoza, Derrick LeBeouf, Tristin Mendoza and Matthew Mendoza and 10 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with the families wishes, Mrs. Hebert will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Wanda A. Hebert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5UGT_0dVNiSqy00



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Rockmart, GA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Polk Today

Polk Today

340
Followers
261
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy