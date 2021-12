With no first-round picks during the last two NHL Drafts, the Vancouver Canucks’ prospect pool is getting very shallow. If they don’t find a way to fill it up soon, they will be scraping the bottom of the barrel in no time. The Carolina Hurricanes, who boast arguably the top farm system in the NHL, has an astonishing 10 prospects at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). The Canucks have only one in Dmitri Zlodeyev, the Russian 19-year-old that was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 Draft. No disrespect to him, but having just one prospect representing your franchise at arguably the world’s top showcase of young talent isn’t the best look. It’s even worse when that one prospect isn’t even a first-round pick.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO