ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

WEB EXTRA: Santa Hands Out Gifts In Thailand

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Santas and festive elephants handed out gifts...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Santa Visits Animals At Zoo In Ohio

Santa paid a visit and brought holiday cheer to some of the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio on Monday (12/20). He brought treats and holiday-themed enrichment to the red pandas, hippos, and meerkats.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Christmas Eve#Santa Hands Out Gifts
The Mountaineer

Santa Pals lend a hand

Last Friday, dozens of kids, school teachers and Evergreen employees roamed the aisles of Walmart as part of the annual Santa Pal shopping program. In its 96th year, the Santa Pal program was able to reach 400 kids with help from current and former Evergreen and their family members. “It’s...
CHARITIES
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Holiday Decorating Safety Tips

Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Here are some tips to help keep your family safe this holiday season.
HOME & GARDEN
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: First Family's New Puppy

There's a new resident at the White House – a German Shepherd puppy named Commander. Here's a look at the first family's new dog.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Thailand
B98.5

Buzz & Kristi Extra: Christmas Gift Wrapping Challenge

Is there anything better than a little healthy competition? Buzz and I don't think so... We are both very competitive people who love to be the class clown and make others around us laugh. If you're a listener, you know we laugh ALOT and are always looking for the next fun challenge to keep you laughing! I mean, laughter is the best medicine of all.
AUGUSTA, ME
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Stonehenge Sunrise

Crowds flocked to Stonehenge in England to watch the picturesque sunrise on Wednesday. They gathered on the day after the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, to mark the beginning of longer days again. The iconic landmark is known to be aligned with movements of the sun.
WORLD
Kait 8

Wake Foundation hands out Christmas gift bags to veterans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group is spreading a little Christmas joy to veterans across the State of Missouri. We caught up with the Wake Foundation as they made a stop at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau. They dropped off 125 Christmas gift bags for the...
MISSOURI STATE
wcbi.com

Santa’s helpers give shoppers extra time to buy Christmas gifts

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- Santa’s helpers are giving folks extra time to buy Christmas gifts. Businesses in downtown Columbus are keeping their doors open from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. on Saturday. It’s apart of Moonlight Madness. Participating stores on Main Street encourage folks to come out and get those...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy