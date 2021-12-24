WEB EXTRA: Santa Hands Out Gifts In Thailand

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand Dec 24 (Reuters) - Elephants in Thailand wearing Santa hats and surgical masks passed out hand gel, face masks and balloons to students at a school's annual Christmas party, a COVID-era twist on a 15-year tradition in the Buddhist majority country. "I'm so excited because an event like...
Santa paid a visit and brought holiday cheer to some of the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio on Monday (12/20). He brought treats and holiday-themed enrichment to the red pandas, hippos, and meerkats.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Make sure to be on your best behavior this weekend— and you may be pulled over by a deputy. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in a Secret Santa project this holiday weekend. BCSO said Sheriff Tommy Ford has assigned each deputy on patrol this weekend to give […]
Last Friday, dozens of kids, school teachers and Evergreen employees roamed the aisles of Walmart as part of the annual Santa Pal shopping program. In its 96th year, the Santa Pal program was able to reach 400 kids with help from current and former Evergreen and their family members. “It’s...
Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Here are some tips to help keep your family safe this holiday season.
Is there anything better than a little healthy competition? Buzz and I don't think so... We are both very competitive people who love to be the class clown and make others around us laugh. If you're a listener, you know we laugh ALOT and are always looking for the next fun challenge to keep you laughing! I mean, laughter is the best medicine of all.
Crowds flocked to Stonehenge in England to watch the picturesque sunrise on Wednesday. They gathered on the day after the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, to mark the beginning of longer days again. The iconic landmark is known to be aligned with movements of the sun.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group is spreading a little Christmas joy to veterans across the State of Missouri. We caught up with the Wake Foundation as they made a stop at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau. They dropped off 125 Christmas gift bags for the...
COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- Santa’s helpers are giving folks extra time to buy Christmas gifts. Businesses in downtown Columbus are keeping their doors open from 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. on Saturday. It’s apart of Moonlight Madness. Participating stores on Main Street encourage folks to come out and get those...
A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
Royal Caribbean won't let you embark the ship at a different port of call or leave the ship earlier during your cruise. The policy on the cruise line's downline embarkation has changed, according to an update sent to travel agents via email. Up until now, passengers were able to request...
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
Jessica Kitchel was feeling isolated and emotional as she recovered at her Georgia home after delivering her baby through a Caesarean section. Her Google Nest doorbell camera alerted that there was a new video from a visitor, and she was floored as she clicked on it and began watching the 26-second clip.
The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
