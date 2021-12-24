ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best Christmas Cookies

By Andrew Mies
 2 days ago
King George said it best…

“I sure do like those Christmas cookies, sugar”

And his realization you can make good use of the time they’re in the oven, absolutely genius.

Now, the debate over which cookies are the best is an argument as old as cookies themselves.

You have classics, store bought, old family traditions, ones from the old ladies at church, I mean there’s so many it’s no wonder everyone’s list of favorites varies so much.

But fear not… being the objective, no nonsense, facts only online writer I am, I’m well prepared to end all debates and give you the true list of best cookies.

Here’s the Top 10 Christmas Cookies

10. Pilsbury Ready To Bake Sugar Cookies

Nothing says Christmas like cutting up a loaf of these bad boys and arguing with your friend over whether they should be soft throughout or crispy on the bottom after putting down a bottom of wine. They go downhill quickly when they cool down, so make sure you eat at least 5 as soon as they’re out of the oven.

9. Iced Cut-Outs

Obviously no one’s favorite, but competing with your family to make the best looking cookies is always a good time. The more icing the better, so lay it on thick.

8. Snowballs

They never taste as much like a powdered donut as expected, but I still find myself unable to stop once I start. A few of these with an after dinner cup of coffee, oh baby that’s heaven.

7. Snickerdoodle

Now we’re getting into the good stuff. Soft, yet light, cinnamon and sugar, the perfect companion to a cup of eggnog (Heavily spiked of course). My mouth is watering at the thought…

6. Chocolate Chip

Can we just admit they’re not the best cookie? Yeah, everyone likes them, but they’re kind of like “Don’t Stop Believing”; You put them out cause no one will be offended, everyone knows them and you can’t say anything against them without a whole bunch of people yelling incoherently.

5. Spritz

If your family doesn’t make Spritz cookies, you need to change that immediately. Depending on the press you can do all kinds of designs like trees, swirls and wreaths, but the melt in your mouth goodness puts these in potato chip category, you can’t just have one.

4. Peanut Butter

Whether you put the Hershey Kiss in them or not, Peanut Butter cookies are a staple at every Christmas gathering. A true American tradition.

3. Gingersnap

These top 3 could pretty much all take the top prize. Normally I’m a soft cookie guy, but something about the snap, the crunch and the bite of spice combines to make a top level Christmas cookie. Can’t really have them outside of the Holiday season, which only raises their stock.

2. Jelly-Filled

Simple and classic, a shortbread cookie with some Strawberry Jelly is just what Santa ordered. And for my money, they’re easily the best looking cookie (except for the beautiful artwork on your Cut Outs, of course.)

1. Pumpkin Cookies w/ Cream Cheese Icing

The King of Christmas cookies was certainly an underdog coming in, but my goodness if you haven’t had them I am begging you too. Imagine the inside of a pumpkin pie, in soft cookie form, with a delicious, creamy icing on top. Gosh I’m about to run into the kitchen and grab a plate full…

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Take it away George…

