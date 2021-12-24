ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Cowboys clinch playoff spot, Cooper frustrated with offense

By Matthew Lenix
 2 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t played in Week 16 yet, but still had their ticket to the postseason punched for the first time since 2018. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has seen his targets take quite the dip over the last month, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection voiced his displeasure on Thursday stating he feels he can be a big help in crucial moments, especially on third downs.

Defensive end Randy Gregory is having the best season of his career in 2021 by tying several career highs with three games to play. He was rewarded for his efforts by being named an alternate for the Pro Bowl. The COVID train has yet again made another appearance on the Cowboys roster as free safety Malik Hooker and running back JaQuan Hardy tested positive for the virus which puts their availability for Week 16 in doubt. Film study of the Cowboys struggling offense, upcoming free agents set to hit the market in 2022, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence getting his groove back, and more sit at the forefront of this edition of the news and notes.

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans :: NFL.com

The Cowboys all but have the NFC East looked up needing just one more win to clinch it. However, they secured a playoff spot on Thursday night after the Titans thrilling 20-17 victory over the 49ers.

Film study: Is the Cowboys' offense good enough for a deep playoff run? :: Touchdown Wire

Laurie Fitzpatrick goes into the film room to analyze the Cowboys’ offense and how even though a lack of explosive plays has made it different to score points lately, they can still turn it around and make a deep run at a sixth Lombardi trophy.

Cowboys' Amari Cooper admits he's upset by lack of targets, Dallas' offensive struggles despite win streak :: CBS Sports

The Cowboys have been led by an opportunistic defense during their three-game win streak. Offensively, it’s been a nightmare as of late, and a lot can be contributed to the lack of getting Cooper involved. He’s gotten five or fewer targets in four of the last five games, and the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver isn’t happy about it.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory named as Pro Bowl alternate :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys had five players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday including Defensive Player of the Year candidates linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. On Thursday, they were joined by a teammate, sort of, as defensive end, Randy Gregory was named an alternate.

Cowboys place S Malik Hooker, RB JaQuan Hardy on Reserve/COVID list :: Cowboys Wire

Just one day after defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was taken off the COVID list, veteran safety Hooker and practice squad running back Hardy were placed on it, putting their status for Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Football Team in question.

DeMarcus Lawrence back to old dominance on best Dallas Cowboys defense of his career :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Lawrence had an unfortunate setback before the Cowboys’ Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers by suffering a broken foot. He’s played in the Cowboys’ last three games after missing 10, and he’s back to his old tricks by being disruptive against the run and pressuring the quarterback.

2022 NFL Draft: 7 safeties who can bolster Cowboys secondary :: Cowboys Wire

Production at the safety position has been very solid this season for the Cowboys with the emergence of Jayron Kearse and as a team leader, Donovan Wilson (when healthy) causing havoc in the box, and Malik Hooker getting back to the player he once was week to week. However, the Cowboys could use another viable piece at the position going forward. Tim Letteiro lays out seven options the Cowboys have at their disposal in the 2022 draft including Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, Michigan’s Daxton Hill, and Alabama’s Jordan Battle.

Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke from COVID list for Cowboys rematch :: Cowboys Wire

Washington has been hit by COVID quite hard lately. In their Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they were down to their third-string quarterback Garret Gilbert. When Washington steps into AT&T Stadium for a rematch with the Cowboys this Sunday, they will have their starting signal-caller back in action as Taylor Heinicke has been activated off the COVID list.

Cowboys begin 21-day practice window on two rookies on shelf all season :: Cowboys Wire

Rookies Josh Ball and T.J. Vasher haven’t played a snap all season due to being on injured reserve and the reserve/non-football injury list respectively with ankle and knee injuries. Both have had their 21-day practice windows opened. Ball could be used for insurance in the playoffs at offensive tackle while Vasher will be looking to make an impression as he looks to earn a future roster spot.

Cowboys Roster: Every player set to hit free agency in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. With a multitude of players set to hit free agency in 2022, Dallas could look drastically different personnel-wise. Randy Gregory, Michael, Gallup, and Jayron Kearse headline the list.

After recent recognition, Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reflects on how far he’s come in his NFL career :: Dallas Morning News

Gregory had seen as many highs and lows as any NFL player in recent memory with his off-the-field troubles. Now that he’s gotten them under control and received the honor of being a Pro Bowl alternate, Gregory looks back on how much he’s overcome since entering the NFL in 2015.

