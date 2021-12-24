JHS girls soccer preview: Maidens aiming for a deep playoff run in '22

Taylor Gurierrez, right, pictured during a match last season, is one of the key returnees for the Jacksonville Maiden soccer team. Gutierrez, a senior, is expected to be one of the team's primary scoring threats. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

One of the Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens' primary objectives in the 2022 season is to make a deep playoff run, according to the team's head coach Colten McCown.

To prepare the Maidens for the tough competition that a deep post season run will bring, McCown has significantly beefed up his squad's non-district schedule.

“I went out and scheduled the toughest teams that I could find,” McCown said. “We have no cupcake games. It will be a grind. We will face adversity early in the season that will test our mental toughness. Our goal is a run in the playoffs, and we wanted to find teams to prepare us for post season play.”

McCown went on to say that he is concerned how his team will handle facing stiff competition before the always-tough district season rolls around.

Jacksonville will open the season (Jan. 6-8, 2022) in the Palestine Tournament where it will face Henderson and Corsicana right out of the gate.

The following weekend Texas High, Pine Tree and Longview will await in the Longview Tournament and in late January, the Maidens are slated to take part in the North Forney Tournament.

In that event they will face Sachse, Lakeview Centennial, Rowlett and Harker Heights out of Central Texas — definitely no walk in the park.

The week prior to district getting under way Jacksonville will host both Longview and The Woodlands-College Park.

Heading into the season, McCown seems pretty content with his roster.

“We have 16 players that could start for us right now, plus a JV squad full of talent,” he said. “Practice has been competitive. The girls are fighting every day to make each other better”.

Among Jacksonville's veteran players are seniors Taylor Gutierrez and Michelle Medellin; two players that McCown is expecting big things from.

“Taylor Gutierrez, and Michelle Medellin will again be our biggest attacking threats,” he said. “It's their senior year, they have grown every year, and will go out with a bang.”

Defensive leaders will be the center tandem of Erika Garcia and Landry Harmel.

Working the goal will be Julianna Dublin, who will be in her first season as a full-time varsity starter.

McCown stated that a few of the younger Maidens could register some valuable minutes at the varsity level this winter.

“ Alexa Medellin (Soph.) last year was a JV player who started (in) one varsity game.” McCown said. “She is penciled in to start this year. Mya Morales (Soph.) is returning from ACL surgery. Sanzy Hausmann (Jr.) is a foreign exchange student from Germany. Jewel McCullough is a freshman who is currently on the varsity squad.

“ All these players could play quality varsity minutes.”

McCown said that the team holds itself to high standards and that they expect a lot of themselves.

“We had a great season last year and want to continue the momentum this season,” he said.