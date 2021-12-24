ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Like Forecast for the Last Week of the Year

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy to partly sunny at times today with winds from the SW at 10-15 mph. Today’s high will be 70 with a low tonight of 61. Partly sunny Christmas Day with possibly record breaking highs in the area. Winds will be from the SW at 10-15 mph and our high...

FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather continues into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will remain mild tonight and even warmer into the second-half of the weekend. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Southwesterly winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 20-30 mph.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
Ally Blake’s Forecast | An active pattern sets up for the last week of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is the last week of 2021 and temps are mild in the 50s. There is some thicker fog in portions of southern KY likely this morning, so make sure you are careful on the roads. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day. Temps get up into the mid-50s. Our pattern turns active again as we head throughout the workweek, with daily rain chances returning through Thursday. They’ll first be scattered on Monday before becoming more widespread Tuesday through Thursday. Some of these showers could quickly put down a lot of rain, leading to localized high water issues. During all of this, temperatures will remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s until the front moves through Thursday, leading to highs falling into the 40s.
