THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER & KHEMMIS Members Team Up For Non-Christmas KING DIAMOND Cover

By Greg Kennelty
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Minutes To Late Night is here to celebrate Christmas with a cover of King Diamond's very not-Christmas song "Halloween." The cover features both Brandon Ellis...

