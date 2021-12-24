THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER & KHEMMIS Members Team Up For Non-Christmas KING DIAMOND Cover

Members of the crew for Coldplay and Lil Nas X have tested positive for Covid-19, causing the acts to withdraw from upcoming shows. Lil Nas X performed last night in New York City at the annual Jingle Ball event, produced by iHeartRadio in multiple cities. The event returned to an in-person show this year after 2020 was presented as a virtual attraction. He won’t be appearing in any other events, including tonight and at a Sunday event in the UK, both at London’s O2 Arena. Coldplay was also scheduled for the UK show. The announcement on the two acts shows the continued...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO