JOSEPH B. McGEE

Selma Ruth (Nozick) Beckler, 93, passed away on November 20, 2021 Joseph Beckler, 99, passed away on November 25, 2021. Selma and Joseph were both born in Providence and they were long-time residents of Warwick, Rhode Island. They moved to Tamarac, Florida eight years ago. Selma was the daughter of the late Anna (Milivsky) and Harry Nozick and the sister of the late Arthur Nozick. Joseph was the son of the late Ida (Meltzer) and Morris Beckler and the brother of the late Anna (Beckler) Carnevale and Gussie (Beckler) Goodman. They are survived by their son Mark Beckler formerly from Warwick, Rhode Island and recently moved to Tamarac, Florida; daughter Francine (Beckler) Zeitz and son-in-law David Zeitz from Tamarac, Florida and their grandson Chaim Zeitz from Pompano Beach, Florida. Selma and Joseph were proud to be members of The Loyal Family Circle. They were married for 75 years on October 20, 2021, and celebrated their special anniversary happily with family and friends. They loved spending time with their children and grandson and often went on trips together. Selma and Joseph were devoted to each other and to their family. They will be dearly missed. To send condolences, please see www.shalommemorialchapel.com.

