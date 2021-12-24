ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

JOSEPH B. McGEE

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph B. McGee, 87, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Wednesday, Dec. 15,...

www.stmarynow.com

Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WSJM

Paul Joseph Brummett

Paul Joseph Brummett, 57, of Stevensville, Michigan passed away on December 6, 2021 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Purely Cremations, Benton Harbor.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
outlooknewspapers.com

Robert Joseph Elias | Obituary

Robert Joseph Elias, 91, of Port Hueneme, Calif., passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 4, 2021, after a long battle with kidney disease. Robert was born in East Los Angeles on July 6, 1930, to Henry and Julia Elias. He attended Burbank High School and Glendale College. He married his high school sweetheart, and had two sons, Mark and Richard.
PORT HUENEME, CA
State
Mississippi State
Lake Charles American Press

George Joseph Jouban

George Joseph Jouban, 83, of DeRidder, La., was born on June 14, 1938 and passed from this life on Friday, Dec.10, 2021. George graduated from DeRidder High School in 1956, where he played American Legion baseball under Coach Frenchie Governale, which started their lifelong friendship. He continued his education by earning a BS in Business Administration in 1960 from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (presently University of Louisiana Lafayette).
DERIDDER, LA
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
warwickonline.com

Joseph and Selma Beckler

Selma Ruth (Nozick) Beckler, 93, passed away on November 20, 2021 Joseph Beckler, 99, passed away on November 25, 2021. Selma and Joseph were both born in Providence and they were long-time residents of Warwick, Rhode Island. They moved to Tamarac, Florida eight years ago. Selma was the daughter of the late Anna (Milivsky) and Harry Nozick and the sister of the late Arthur Nozick. Joseph was the son of the late Ida (Meltzer) and Morris Beckler and the brother of the late Anna (Beckler) Carnevale and Gussie (Beckler) Goodman. They are survived by their son Mark Beckler formerly from Warwick, Rhode Island and recently moved to Tamarac, Florida; daughter Francine (Beckler) Zeitz and son-in-law David Zeitz from Tamarac, Florida and their grandson Chaim Zeitz from Pompano Beach, Florida. Selma and Joseph were proud to be members of The Loyal Family Circle. They were married for 75 years on October 20, 2021, and celebrated their special anniversary happily with family and friends. They loved spending time with their children and grandson and often went on trips together. Selma and Joseph were devoted to each other and to their family. They will be dearly missed. To send condolences, please see www.shalommemorialchapel.com.
WARWICK, RI
#Bayou Vista
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
Natchitoches Times

CORA LEE McNEELY

The night sky shines a little brighter now as Mrs. Cora Lee McNeely’s star has joined the heavens to shine down on us. Our warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed from this life after an extended illness to her heavenly rewards Dec. 15, 2021.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Sandusky Register

Mattie Ruth Irby

SANDUSKY — Mattie Ruth Irby, of Sandusky, transitioned from this life on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Mattie was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi, on Thursday, Feb. 29, a leap year. She resided in Sandusky for 70 years. Mattie was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist...
SANDUSKY, OH
Natchitoches Times

MARIA CONANT JONES

Maria Conant Jones, a retired educator of over 40 years, died unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 66. Maria is survived by her son, Oben Marcus Jones Jr. (Aoi) and daughter, Erica Jones Morgan (Cory); grandchildren, Tyler and Sophia Jones, Aurelia, Sadie and Cory Morgan Jr.; her siblings, Barbara Conant DeCuir (Winston Sr.), James Conant Jr. (Glendora), Theresa Conant Demery (Adrian Sr.), and Michael Conant; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
rdrnews.com

Elsie Dell Torres Gomez

Once again it is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce one of our beloved has passed. Our Angel on earth Elsie Dell Torres Gomez, a lady extraordinaire, has gone to be with her family in Heaven. She was the youngest of six children born to Jose and Josephina Torres but a sister to many. Elsie was born in Artesia, NM on June 1, 1931. Elsie grew up on the family farm in Atoka, NM where she learned from her parents the joy and beauty of love, giving, and caring for others unequivocally. To know her was to love her. She opened her heart and home to all those who sought her company, comfort, and delicious cuisine.
ARTESIA, NM
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
WSJM

Shirley J. Richards

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

