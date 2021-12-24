ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gabriel Davis, Cody Ford added to Bills' Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Pats matchup

By Nick Wojton
 1 day ago
The Buffalo Bills have made two more additions to their Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of facing the New England Patriots in Week 16.

On Friday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via the team’s radio partner, WGR-550, that wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford were added to the designation.

The duo join an already growing list of players on the Bills’ COVID list. The highlighted member of the group is wide receiver Cole Beasley, who already has been ruled out of the Patriots (9-5) meeting.

Others on Buffalo’s designation include:

  • LT Dion Dawkins
  • G Jon Feliciano
  • DE A.J. Epenesa

Once more, all these designations come down to each individual’s vaccination status. If unvaxxed, they are out for 10 days, that’s how we know Beasley will not play.

If vaccinated, once they have no symptoms and produce a negative test result, the player can return.

That portion of it likely involves just the bottom three at this time. Considering how close it is to game day, it’s unlikely that Davis and Ford will have enough time to produce a negative test.

Beyond that, signs point to Davis being unvaxxed. In August, he and Beasley were placed into the COVID protocol because they were unvaccinated and came into close contact with a training staff member who tested positive for COVID.

However, there is a chance Davis has gotten vaccinated since then.

Against the Pats, the Bills (8-6) will certainly be hamstrung without Davis in the lineup.

Davis has made an impact throughout the season on offense. Most recently, he had two touchdowns last week against the Carolina Panthers.

