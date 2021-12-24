‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Encanto’ Begin Streaming, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ Finales, ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ and Christmas Marathons

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Terence Winter pays tribute to “The Tender Bar” (screenplay by William Monahan).
William Monahan’s superb adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s wonderful coming-of-age memoir hit me right in the throat. Like J.R., the protagonist of the film, I lost my own father when I was 7 years old, not to a divorce, but to cancer. Also like that young man, I spent the rest of my youth cobbling together a small army of father figures who raised me to be the man, and ultimately, the writer I became.
There was my brother Tom, 10 years my senior, a New...
