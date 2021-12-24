‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Encanto’ Begin Streaming, ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ Finales, ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ and Christmas Marathons

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos," a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of "I Love Lucy." Neither of the stars especially look like the icons they're portraying, and the filmmakers have gotten some understandable criticism over casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American, but they do seem to capture the spirit of the characters and all of their fascinating contradictions. "Being the Ricardos" will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO