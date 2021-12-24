564736_6_.jpeg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
Lenient CA Prosecutors Spur Voter Ire — and Gascon Recall. An imperfect storm of...

arcamax.com

No permit, no problem: More states allow residents to carry a hidden gun

Six more states no longer require residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah this year enacted what gun rights advocates often refer to as “constitutional carry” measures. A legislative priority for groups such as the National Rifle Association, 21 states now have such measures in place. Many of these states still have restrictions on possessing firearms in certain government buildings.
POLITICS
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State
California State
KRMS Radio

Federal Government Mad At Missouri Over Local Gun Controls

In the wake of the ATF raid and charges filed for Osage Beach Arms Dealer Jim Skelton, the Federal Government is now sounding an alarm about guns at Missouri. Federal authorities argue that new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public.
kauainownews.com

41 New COVID Cases Confirmed on Kauaʻi

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Today’s cases consist of 11 visitors and 30 residents. Of the 41 new cases, three are children and 38 are adults. Twenty-four of the cases are related to travel – 22 mainland and two interisland. The remaining 17 cases are considered community-acquired. Ten of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining seven cases have no known source of infection, including three whom investigators have been unable to reach after repeated attempts or who have refused to provide information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

VA Hiring Spree Added Over 100,000 More Staffers, Is Increased Spending Helping Veterans?. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is so overwhelmed and unable to serve veterans who need medical care that it sends veterans to private doctors in the VA Community Care program.
MILITARY
#Jpeg#Homicides#Crime
Albany Herald

Clinch County has the highest smoking rate in Georgia. Cigarette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion cigarettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commision report. The uptick coincided with increased cigarette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies. Smoking claims nearly […]
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
UPI News

U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More than 71,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States amid surging cases from the Omicron variant that have set daily records in several states. On Satuday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 71,458 were hospitalized with COVID-19, which represents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs4local.com

COVID hospitalizations on the rise among children

WASHINGTON (TND) — New numbers show the current surge in COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on children. Pediatric hospitalizations have jumped 31% in the past 10 days. That means nearly 2,000 children across the country will spend Christmas in the hospital. Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania and New York are...
KIDS
