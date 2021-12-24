564736_6_.jpeg

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Today’s cases consist of 11 visitors and 30 residents. Of the 41 new cases, three are children and 38 are adults. Twenty-four of the cases are related to travel – 22 mainland and two interisland. The remaining 17 cases are considered community-acquired. Ten of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining seven cases have no known source of infection, including three whom investigators have been unable to reach after repeated attempts or who have refused to provide information.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO