ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

What To Buy For Your New Camera: Buyer's Guide for DSLR & Mirrorless Photography Accessories

By Jon Sienkiewicz
shutterbug.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGot a new camera? Great feeling, no? Here are 10 camera accessories to enhance your photography pleasure. A few of them are downright necessities. Whether your new camera is brand-spanking-new or a secondhand treasure that’s new to you, here are a few things you need plus a few things you are...

www.shutterbug.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Is the Z9 the Cheapest Pro Camera Nikon Has Released?

Nikon has been rightly praised for the top end specifications of the recently announced Z9. It has taken the mirrorless space race to the next level, regaining lost ground to sit at the genetic top of the proverbial camera tree. While $5,500 is clearly a lot of money, is the Z9 the cheapest pro-spec camera the company has released?
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Comprehensive Review of the Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera

The Canon EOS R3 has arrived, building on the wild success of the EOS R5 by taking things to another level and offering professionals who demand the most extreme performance and capabilities an intriguing option. Does it live up to its specs? This fantastic video review takes a look. Coming...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Dslr Camera#Fujifilm X T4#Sdxc Cards#120mb S#Wasabi
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out the Surface Pro 7 for next to nothing — $500 off today!

The Surface Pro 7 is a great laptop and tablet, but its steep price tends to have people looking for Surface Pro deals wherever they can find them. Thankfully, Best Buy has a massive deal today, reducing the price of the Surface Pro 7 by a whopping $500, down to $700 from $1,200. As you can see, it’s a pretty considerable reduction, so if you’re interested, you need to grab it quick.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Speakers for Small Spaces, From Bedroom to Office

The rise of affordable home theater equipment and soundbars has made it easy to find large speakers for your living room or den, but what about smaller spaces like your bedroom, dorm room, bathroom, or kitchen? Smaller speakers get a bad reputation because the assumption is that their size automatically means poor audio quality but that’s no longer the case. While it’s true that larger speakers have bigger drivers (the part of the speaker responsible for creating sound), the best mini speakers can still pack a big punch. If you’re looking for a speaker that’ll fill a small room with sound and...
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

TEAC revealed a new XLR mirrorless camera audio adapter

TEAC has announced a new audio adapter which will release under the company’s Tascam brand. The TEAC Tascam CA-XLR2d is a two-channel microphone adapter and preamplifier designed for mirrorless cameras, adding XLR inputs and manual level controls. Canon, Fujifilm and Nikon models. Available in three configurations, the TEAC Tascam...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
digital-photography-school.com

DSLR vs Mirrorless: Which Camera Is Right for You?

These days, mirrorless cameras are all the rage – but what do they offer over a trusty, dependable DSLR? If you’re a photography beginner, should you buy a DSLR or a mirrorless camera? And if you’re already a DSLR user, is it worth upgrading to mirrorless?. In...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Under $129 — Their Lowest Price This Season

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package. The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $129.95 right now (normally $199.95) — their lowest price this season. The $70 discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a pair of headphones while you still can. Amazon Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129.95 Beats has established itself as a design and technology-driven audio company, and the Solo3 continues that tradition by...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is the Fujifilm GFX 100S the Best Camera for Landscape Photography?

Fujifilm's GFX series of medium format mirrorless cameras caught the attention of the photography industry by bringing a lot of modern camera features to larger sensors and doing so at impressively modest prices. The GFX 100S epitomizes that by offering a ton of resolution, dynamic range, and image quality, all at a price that sits at the upper end of the full frame spectrum. Is it the ultimate camera for landscape photographers? This excellent video review takes a look.
PHOTOGRAPHY
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
starkinsider.com

When is the Panasonic GH6 mirrorless camera launching?

Turns out, like a lot of things under Covid, the highly anticipated Panasonic Lumix GH6 mirrorless camera has been delayed. Per PetaPixel, Panasonic has published a short statement confirming that it had indeed delayed the release of the GH6 to “early 2022”. Pasted into Google Translate it reads as follows:
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digitizing slides and prints using a DSLR or mirrorless camera

Most of us may have said goodbye to film cameras when it comes to taking photos, but many of our most cherished memories are still locked in the pre-digital era. Whether you have drawers full of fading prints or boxes full of prized transparencies, you probably wish you could get the best of these shots onto a computer so they can be shared with a wider audience.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Macworld

Turn your phone into a DSLR camera in an instant

Your phone already has an impressive camera built into it, but there are ways to make it better, or at least to make it suit you better. Pictar Pro: Pro Smartphone Camera Grip almost completely transforms your smartphone into a DSLR camera, and for Green Monday you can have it for $79.99 (Reg. $149) with coupon code GREEN20.
ELECTRONICS
No Film School

Where You Can Get the Top 10 Mirrorless Cameras of 2021

What are some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market?. In today's large market, it's pretty hard to decipher which camera is the best one suited for your needs. New cameras are coming out all the time, and we write about as many of them as possible. They're all so well made, and the differences can really come down to a few key specs and your preference as a filmmaker.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, COVID-19 tests, more

We hope everyone out there had a great Christmas if you celebrate it. We also hope you all stayed as safe as possible. Unfortunately, all those gatherings during the times we live in can only mean one thing. Lots of people are going to need COVID-19 tests in the coming days, yet at-home test kits are still impossible to find in stores across most of the country. Lucky for you, BGR Deals is here to help! Shocking though it may be, Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now and ready to ship out quickly. Even more shocking is the fact...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Gamer Modifies Original Nintendo Game Boy Camera to Work with Canon DSLR Lenses

Nintendo’s Game Boy Camera (GBC), also known as the Pocket Camera in Japan, was released on February 21, 1998, in Japan, and was ahead of its time to say the least. This accessory is capable of shooting grayscale photographs and gave users the ability to edit or create original drawings from them. Read more to see what happens when you pair one with modern DSLR lenses.
VIDEO GAMES
reviewed.com

The Best DSLR Cameras of 2021

There are two big players in the DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) market: Canon and Nikon. While the camera market has largely moved towards mirrorless models, these kings of the classic DSLR still offer the best around. These titans compete for the hearts and minds of pros and amateurs alike, and...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Series Dummies LEAKED, iPhone 14 Camera and Spec Details & more! (video)

OPPO Find N foldable official, takes on Galaxy Fold 3, Mate X2, and the gang. The official news today begin with OPPO as, I'm sure you've seen the frenzy of videos going on from our colleagues. Gee thanks so much for delaying my package DHL. I can't begin to tell you what great service you have. Anyways, expect our video coming soon. For now, the company just launched the OPPO Find N, their first foldable phone that competes with solutions like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but sort of. See, it's actually much shorter, with an outer display that's 5.49-inches diagonal running at 60Hz, but then it allows for a wider outer panel that makes it feel more like a regular phone. Once you upen it, that allows it to extend on to a 7.1-inch main display which runs at 120. Oddly it seems like a more conventional form factor than the Z Fold 3. As for specs, it's powered by the Snapdragon 888, either 8 or 12 Gigs of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. Pair that with a 4500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It brings a triple camera array at the back with a 50-MP main sensor, and then you get two 32MP selfie shooters on both displays. I feel like one of the most interesting things about this phone is that it brings a pretty neat hinge with more than 136 components and you can't really see a crease on it, even if it uses Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass technology. OPPO is claiming that it's 80% less noticeable than on other phones. The reason I said it sort of competes with the Z Fold is because, it'll be available on December 23rd but it will be exclusive to China.. So yeah, it honestly looks pretty cool, but I'll let you know more once my unit arrives.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy