ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Scarlett Johansson seeks a buyer for her New York penthouse

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson is struggling to find a buyer for her New York penthouse. The...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Scarlett Johansson: I was starstruck when I met Judge Judy

Scarlett Johansson was “starstruck” when she met Judge Judy. The 37-year-old actress would leave many people lost for words if they met her, but she has admitted even she gets starstruck when she meets some of her own Hollywood heroes – including Judge Judith Sheindlin, the woman behind the hit ‘Judge Judy’ television series.
HOLLYWOOD, PA
arcamax.com

Scarlett Johansson teases future producing with Marvel

Scarlett Johansson has hinted that she will be producing future Marvel projects. The 37-year-old star portrayed Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with the role concluding with the standalone flick 'Black Widow' this year, and studio chief Kevin Feige recently revealed that she would be returning to the fold.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Connecticut Public

Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly and Bono gamble big for superstardom in 'Sing 2'

Sing 2, like its 2016 predecessor, Sing, features a menagerie of singing cartoon animals auditioning for a show—only this time, the stakes are much higher. In the new animated feature, which opens in theaters December 22, the troupe lands a gig at a larger-than-life Vegas-style venue by recklessly promising to enlist a reclusive superstar, Clay Calloway, whose leonine growl is provided by U2 singer Bono.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Watch Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey Share Advice That Gave Us Chills

When we got the chance to ask Matthew McConaughey, the man who delivered the "my hero is myself in 10 years" acceptance speech, for life advice — you better believe our ears were wide open. His answer truly made us rethink some future plans, but speaking with him was just one part of the time we got to spend with the cast of Sing 2.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Scarlett Johansson on Working With Bono in ‘Sing 2’: ‘My 13-Year-Old Self Was in Disbelief’

Scarlett Johansson’s 7-year-old daughter is excited to see her in “Sing 2,” just like the Oscar-nominated actor was when she was younger and watching her favorite animated Disney films. “When I was a kid it was those Disney movies like ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and for her — this is sort of a fundamental memory making moment, with ‘Sing 2’ coming out,” Johannson told Variety at the “Sing 2” premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. “Sing 2” follows Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and friends as they set out to pitch an original show to hotelier...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Elle

Scarlett Johansson Shares What Life Is Like With Baby Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson Went From Child Actor to Oscar Contender. On Thursday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), Scarlett Johansson chatted with special correspondent Nancy O'Dell, revealing a bit about what it's been like at home with her infant son, Cosmo. She and husband Colin Jost welcome Cosmo to their family in August of this year.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former LA bachelor pad hits the market at $14.5 million – complete with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool and sweeping views across exclusive 90210 zip code

The lavish LA mansion which belonged to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his heydey has hit the market with a staggering $14.5 million price tag. Located in the exclusive Beverly Crest neighborhood, which boasts the prestigious 90210 zip code and is home to Denzell Washington and Sylvester Stallone, the property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a stunning infinity pool with sweeping views across the Santa Monica mountains.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy