DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until Noon Today.

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Be prepared for slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Target Area: Clark; Scotland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Missouri, Scotland and Clark Counties. In Iowa, Des Moines and Lee Counties. In Illinois, Henderson, Warren, Hancock and McDonough Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near freezing road temperatures may result in slick spots as fog freezes on the road surface. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible.

CLARK COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO