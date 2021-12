When 2021 began, the general consensus seemed to be that this could be a special year for music. Artists had been home since early 2020, giving them an extended block of time to work on new music. For the most part, those expectations panned out. The top three albums were easy picks, but the depth made it tough to choose the next 17. Here’s where I landed in picking the year’s best albums.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO