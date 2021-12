The Boston Celtics continue to walk along the line of the mediocrity in their 2021-22 campaign. After last night’s victory over the severely undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics pushed their record back to the .500 mark at 16-16, good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. While Boston has generally looked better over the past week or so, sitting right at .500 is still well below the expectations set for the this team.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO