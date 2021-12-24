ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Vajpayee tried to dissuade Pakistan from sponsoring cross-border terrorism, sought modus vivendi with China: Jaishankar

raleighnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Noting that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach to international relations focused on responding effectively to global changes, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that the late leader sought modus vivendi with China based on mutual interests and strenuously tried to dissuade...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

She Survived China's Attempt to Erase Her

Tursunay Ziyawudun is part of the Turkic ethnic group known as the Uyghurs. They are largely Muslims who mostly live in the northwest Chinese province of Xinjiang. There are about 12.8 million Uyghurs who live there, and human rights groups say that many have become victims of crimes against humanity at the hands of the Chinese government. China is guilty of committing "genocide" against the Uyghurs, according to a British tribunal. There are over 1 million Uyghurs in Chinese re-education camps, where many have reported sexual abuse and even forced sterilization.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaishankar
Person
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it doesn’t fear fight with US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is open to cooperation with the U.S. but is also prepared for and unafraid of a confrontation with the U.S. During remarks about China’s diplomatic posture towards the world, Wang said, “China’s attitude is consistent and clear-cut: dialogue may be conducted, but it should be based on equality; cooperation is welcome, but it should be for mutual benefit,” adding, “Competition may exist, but it should be healthy in nature; confrontation, which China does not fear, will be met in kind.”
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Ani#External Affairs
omahanews.net

The war-like measures US is taking to dominate world trade over China

Washington senses that China is vulnerable over the supply of certain high-tech goods like semiconductors ? and is seeking to press home its advantage ruthlessly. After months of having vanished, and in line with a renewed frontloading of Xinjiang-related propaganda from Washington, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act resurfaced on Capitol Hill this week.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
houstonpublicmedia.org

Tensions with China revive old fears for Indians of Chinese descent

KOLKATA, India — When Tony Liu was a child, a series of police raids in his hometown made him realize that some people saw him and his family as different from their fellow Indian citizens. In 1962, Indian authorities went door to door, rounding up people of Chinese descent...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy