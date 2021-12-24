ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 was the year of electrified trucks

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

The great American pickup truck has been basically one thing for quite awhile now: a big — and always getting bigger — gas- or diesel-powered lane-hogging beast with a big open bed. Trucks like the Ford F-150 and GMC Sierra have gotten more comfortable with added luxury options like heated seats, foldout work desks and high-end stereos, but the basic formula has held steady.
Midsize pickup trucks offer most of the utility of a full-size truck but in a slightly smaller, easier-to-maneuver package. Because you're more likely to see them carrying weekend adventure gear than hauling supplies to a farm or construction site, they're often labeled "lifestyle" trucks. With available four-wheel drive, most can venture far off the beaten path, while others are surprisingly efficient, thanks to diesel or turbocharged gas engines. Nevertheless, these vehicles are ready to work, and many of them are able to tow more than 7,000 pounds—close to full-size territory.
By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
As you're likely aware, the all-new Rivian R1T is the winner of MotorTrend's 2022 Truck of the Year award. The electric pickup truck is the first EV to win the award, which is pretty epic since Rivian is a startup automaker with no real track record, and it hasn't yet delivered very many vehicles.
The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
