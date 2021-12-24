2021 was the year of electrified trucks

Midsize pickup trucks offer most of the utility of a full-size truck but in a slightly smaller, easier-to-maneuver package. Because you're more likely to see them carrying weekend adventure gear than hauling supplies to a farm or construction site, they're often labeled "lifestyle" trucks. With available four-wheel drive, most can venture far off the beaten path, while others are surprisingly efficient, thanks to diesel or turbocharged gas engines. Nevertheless, these vehicles are ready to work, and many of them are able to tow more than 7,000 pounds—close to full-size territory.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO