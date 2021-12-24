Jake Paul and Logan Paul Explore $20 Million E11EVEN Miami Penthouses

LEVY PR

Jake Paul was partying it up last weekend in Miami celebrating his unbelievable knockout win against Tyrone Woodley, while also getting a sneak peek at the new and buzzing real estate project, E11EVEN Hotel & Residences.

Jake, 24, and brother Logan Paul were granted an early viewing tour of the deluxe real estate on Sunday, December 19, provided by their longtime advisor and E11EVEN partner Marc Roberts. Jake’s girlfriend, Julia Rose, and their mother, Pam Stepnick, joined the group as they looked at the $20 million ultra-lux penthouses that they will be buying. The property includes common spaces, a club, spa and gym.

The real estate visit came after the group celebrated Jake’s win with vodka, Casamigos and champagne at the E11EVEN nightclub, where they partied from 1:45 AM until about 4:30 AM.

The E11EVEN Residents is 65 stories and 461 luxury residences, with a starting price in the mid $300,000 and ranging from 318-square-foot studios to 993-square-foot two-bedrooms. There is also a presidential collection that ranges from 1,167 to 2,762 and penthouses starting at 2,213 square feet.

