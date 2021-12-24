ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

“Christmas Comet” Can Be Seen (Maybe)

kogt.com
 1 day ago

Santa’s sleigh won’t be the only bright object speeding across the skies Christmas Eve. The Leonard Comet, nicknamed the ‘Christmas Comet,’ will be visible low in the southwestern sky about sunset. Astronomers recommend binoculars...

kogt.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Earth#Moon#Kogt
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

Fireballs expected to blaze across the sky tonight

The Geminid meteor shower – always a highlight of the meteor year – is expected to peak tonight into tomorrow morning, with prime viewing opportunities arriving from 3 a.m. to dawn. “The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Tonight is your once in a lifetime opportunity to photograph comet Leonard

If you live in the Northern hemisphere, tonight (December 12th) may be your one and only chance to see and photograph Comet Leonard, in your entire lifetime. Comet C/2021 A1, also known commonly as Comet Leonard after the man who discovered it, will be visible on December 12th 2021. That’s TONIGHT.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Science
wtae.com

Bright flying objects over evening skies identified

A bird? A plane? Or perhaps a chain of sorts... If you caught a glimpse of the skies over our region Saturday evening at just the right moment, you may have witnessed what appeared to be a string of lights streaking over Southwestern Pennsylvania. It wasn't Santa Claus taking his...
ASTRONOMY
FOX2Now

Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week

ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
ASTRONOMY
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Planets to align before 2021's best meteor shower

The final month of the year also features the longest nights of the year, and the extra hours of darkness will have astronomical events that people of all ages can enjoy without a telescope. The annual Geminid meteor shower will steal the spotlight as not just the top event of...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy