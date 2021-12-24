‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shares Adorable Photo of Her Grandchildren

“Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson shares the cutest photo of her grandchildren looking festive for the holidays.

‘Tis the season for the cutest family photos! It is Christmas Eve, which means that families all over the world are sharing their most adorable family moments. “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson shares a sweet post featuring their grandchildren. Decked out in green little outfits, Shep and Ella are ready for Santa Claus.

“A little more Christmas cuteness for your feed 🥰” Robertson writes. “Shep loves his little sister with all his heart, and Ella absolutely adores him. It’s the greatest blessing to watch them grow.”

“Duck Dynasty” fans are swooning over the sweet pair! Moments like these put into perspective the most important things in life.

“The greatest blessing for sure!” Willie Robertson comments on his wife’s post.

“Oh my goodness they are SO cute! They both have MK’s eyes❤️” @ashleymcreager comments.

This is not the first time the “Duck Dynasty” star has shown off her grand-babies on social media. From family group pictures to silly videos, fans expect more cute posts this weekend.

“Hope your holidays are just as wild and crazy OR as quiet and peaceful as you’d hoped!” Robertson writes.

Mary Kate and John Luke Robertson

The charming duo’s parents, Mary Kate and John Luke Robertson, are just as excited to be spending their holiday as a family. This year marks Ella’s first Christmas since she was born back in April 2022. Their first baby, Shep, is now a big brother! The couple is so excited to be a family of four.

“Welcome to the world baby Ella!” John Luke Robertson writes. “You are sooo cute!! Good to have a child that looks like me!”

While the couple got married in 2014 and are currently in their early twenties, the spark between them has grown. They credit “Duck Dynasty” stars and family Willie and Korie Robertson as living proof of a successful marriage.

“I am so excited to marry my best friend,” Mary Kate Robertson told US Weekly during their engagement announcement. “I know my parents [Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson] married young as well, and they have always been examples of what ‘could be’ to me. Fast-forward 22 years and they are more in love than ever, and I hope Mary Kate and I are the same way in the years to come. God has truly blessed us.”

“Duck Dynasty” star John Luke Robertson calls Mary Kate his best friend.

“I know I always have someone who’s going to be right there and who’s not going anywhere,” he says.