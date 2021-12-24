ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shares Adorable Photo of Her Grandchildren

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SrHB_0dVNE97q00

“Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson shares the cutest photo of her grandchildren looking festive for the holidays.

‘Tis the season for the cutest family photos! It is Christmas Eve, which means that families all over the world are sharing their most adorable family moments. “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson shares a sweet post featuring their grandchildren. Decked out in green little outfits, Shep and Ella are ready for Santa Claus.

“A little more Christmas cuteness for your feed 🥰” Robertson writes. “Shep loves his little sister with all his heart, and Ella absolutely adores him. It’s the greatest blessing to watch them grow.”

“Duck Dynasty” fans are swooning over the sweet pair! Moments like these put into perspective the most important things in life.

“The greatest blessing for sure!” Willie Robertson comments on his wife’s post.

“Oh my goodness they are SO cute! They both have MK’s eyes❤️” @ashleymcreager comments.

This is not the first time the “Duck Dynasty” star has shown off her grand-babies on social media. From family group pictures to silly videos, fans expect more cute posts this weekend.

“Hope your holidays are just as wild and crazy OR as quiet and peaceful as you’d hoped!” Robertson writes.

Mary Kate and John Luke Robertson

The charming duo’s parents, Mary Kate and John Luke Robertson, are just as excited to be spending their holiday as a family. This year marks Ella’s first Christmas since she was born back in April 2022. Their first baby, Shep, is now a big brother! The couple is so excited to be a family of four.

“Welcome to the world baby Ella!” John Luke Robertson writes. “You are sooo cute!! Good to have a child that looks like me!”

While the couple got married in 2014 and are currently in their early twenties, the spark between them has grown. They credit “Duck Dynasty” stars and family Willie and Korie Robertson as living proof of a successful marriage.

“I am so excited to marry my best friend,” Mary Kate Robertson told US Weekly during their engagement announcement. “I know my parents [Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson] married young as well, and they have always been examples of what ‘could be’ to me. Fast-forward 22 years and they are more in love than ever, and I hope Mary Kate and I are the same way in the years to come. God has truly blessed us.”

“Duck Dynasty” star John Luke Robertson calls Mary Kate his best friend.

“I know I always have someone who’s going to be right there and who’s not going anywhere,” he says.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Brings Christmas Spirit With Dance

Sadie Robertson Huff stars in Duck Dynasty. In a recent Instagram post, she spreads some Christmas cheer with a creative dance. “I planned out our whole day. First, we make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie Dough as fast as we can, and then to finish, we’ll snuggle,” she writes in the caption.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Missy Robertson Reveals ‘One Ritual’ From Her Date Nights With Jase

Date night is a special night for many folks around the country. We all live busy lives, but it is important to at least have that one night a week with that special someone where you reconnect and have a pleasant evening just hanging out with one another. We all have our own ideas as to how to do this, but Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson revealed “one ritual” from her date nights with her husband Jase that you’ll love.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Celebrates Daughter Rebecca’s Anniversary, Journey as a Parent

Late on Friday night, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson made sure to acknowledge and celebrate her daughter and son-in-law’s anniversary. Korie and Willie Robertson share three biological children together, two girls and boy. They also have a foster daughter and two adopted sons. The Robertsons’ foster daughter, Rebecca Robertson Loflin, joined the family as an exchange student from Taiwan at 16 years old. The family enjoyed having her around so much, they invited her back for her senior year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Korie Robertson
Person
John Luke Robertson
Person
Willie Robertson
Person
Mary Kate Robertson
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Delights with Adorable Footage of Daughter Taking First Steps

Okay, Outsiders. It’s official. Honey James, the daughter of Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson, has taken her very first steps. If you are as big of a fan of Duck Dynasty as we are, then you know all about Sadie Robertson. The 24-year-old daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson officially became a mother of her own back in May. Since then, we have enjoyed every second of watching Sadie grow as a mom and watching her daughter Honey grow up as well.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Robertson and Family Pose for Christmas Portrait

The “Duck Dynasty” family posts for a Christmas group photo. There are too many cute babies in one picture. The holidays are the perfect time to snap some new family pictures. “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson is doing just that. In her latest Instagram post, Robertson shares an image with the entire family! Fans can see some familiar “Duck Dynasty” favorites, as well as some cute new baby faces too.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty
countryliving.com

LeAnn Rimes Shares Rare Photo With Her Husband and Step-Sons on Instagram

It isn't everyday that we get to see the smiling faces of the Cibrian family all in one photo, but this Thanksgiving LeAnn Rimes gave fans one more thing to be grateful for. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer tied the knot with Eddie Cibirian back in 2011. You may recognize him from his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad. He has two sons, Mason and Jake, from his previous marriage to Brandi Glanville, but we usually don't see the bunch posing together for photos. However, LeAnn posted a rare treat for fans.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katherine Heigl shares first photos of her adopted daughter on her 13th birthday

Katherine Heigl has marked her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a series of photographs, including some she received before the adoption process was complete.The 27 Dresses star posted the photos of her and husband Josh Kelley’s adopted daughter, Nancy Leugh Mi-Eun, growing up over the past 13 years on Instagram.She explained that the first two photos in the series were the first time they saw Nancy, also known as Naleigh, before she was flown from Seoul to Los Angeles.Photos of Naleigh as a toddler, a young girl and then as a newly-fledged teenager were also included in the series.Heigl...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Reflects on Saving a Friend in Emotional Tribute

It doesn’t get much better than a good old-fashioned Duck Dynasty story from the one and only Phil Robertson. And boy did he have just that on Saturday evening. It goes without saying that 75-year-old Phil Robertson has come a long way over the years. The Duck Dynasty star was born back in 1946, and he grew up in some pretty tough conditions. That led to him getting into some trouble here and there and to a life of partying in his young days.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Shows You How to Cook Chicken That’s Finger-Lickin’ Good

The holiday season is in full swing for the Duck Dynasty family. So, what goes perfectly with Christmas? Fried chicken. There’s no denying that Willie Robertson is a man of many talents. We all know him thanks to his successful television personality on A&E’s Duck Dynasty. The popular show ran for 11 seasons from 2012-2017. However, Robertson is also a businessman, an author, and an avid outdoorsman. He is also a lover of some good old-fashioned fried chicken. But he never knew how to quite make it himself.
RECIPES
E! News

Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on Their 17th Birthday

Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff & Husband Speak Out About ‘Faithfulness’ in Heartfelt Video

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson has continued to thrive in the spotlight long after the hit show left in 2017 from A&E. However, from an outside observer this may seem to have been an easy transition for Robertson. That is not the case, though, as Robertson and her husband highlighted the importance of “faithfulness” for them in a new heartfelt video.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kendra Wilkinson shares rare photos of her kids — and they look so grown-up!

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson is sharing rare photos of her children — and fans can’t believe how grown up they look. In the pictures, 11-year-old Hank IV towers over 5-foot-4 Wilkinson. Alijah, 7, comes up to her mom’s shoulder. “Please tell your babies to stop getting so big,” one...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson’s Family All Showed Up to Church ‘Understanding the Assignment’

Matching whether planned or accidental is fun. Perhaps, though, it is more fun when it is accidental. Accidental to the point that when you arrive at a destination and you find the person you were there to meet is matching with you, you can’t help but laugh and enjoy the moment. It’s funny how life can work sometimes, isn’t it? Well, it happened with the Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her mother, Outsiders. Hilariously enough, Sadie Robertson’s family all showed up to church wearing matching outfits.
RELIGION
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

337K+
Followers
34K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy