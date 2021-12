Have you ever seen something driving down and the road and wondered, 'What the heck is that?' I saw this driving I-20 east in Bossier Parish this week and was totally confused as to what it might be. It brought the mysterious 'super load' from back in 2016 to mind. That turned out to be some kind of cold storage apparatus. But still, I want to know... what the heck is this?

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO