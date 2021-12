THE TILLAMOOK WARMING CENTER IS OPEN TONIGHT DECEMBER 26TH AND TOMORROW NIGHT DECEMBER 27TH. Located at Western Royal Inn – 1125 N. Main Highway 101, ROOM # 232, Tillamook. CARE is opening the warming center tonight (Dec. 26) and tomorrow (Dec. 27) night for the Winter Snow Warning that is in effect until midweek. The warming center is located at the Western Royal Inn at 1125 N. Main Hwy 101 in ROOM # 232. This is first come first served with limited availability. It is a non-congregate shelter with a maximum of two individuals per room, if they consider themselves a household. If they are a family we will accommodate them in one room. Hours of operation are 8 pm to 7:30 am. We will take intakes until 10 pm, after that only by law enforcement and if there is room available. Thank you for helping keep our friends, family and community members who are houseless this winter SAFE and WARM.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO