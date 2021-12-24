ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless: I won't be shocked if my Cowboys win three playoff games to get to THE game here in L.A. I UNDISPUTED

Cover picture for the articleSkip Bayless's Cowboys got an early Christmas gift from the Tennessee Titans last night. After...

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
Dak Prescott snubbed in Pro Bowl vote, Emmanuel Acho says

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was noticeably absent. Linebacker Micah Parsons — one of only four rookies to make the team this year — along with cornerback Trevon Diggs, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith and punter Bryan Anger round out the five Cowboys to make the exclusive list.
Dallas Cowboys Rule Out 1 Key Starter Before Game vs. Washington

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense won’t be at full strength this Sunday when they take on the Washington Football Team. Moments ago, the team ruled out Tyron Smith for Week 16. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury for roughly a month. He missed three games in November due to this issue.
NFL Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios: Cowboys earn berth, among five teams that could win division title

We're in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season and the playoff picture is still surprisingly open at the moment. But the Week 16 opener helped one team punch a ticket to the postseason -- the Dallas Cowboys. Thanks to the Titans' 20-17 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night, the Cowboys are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. The Titans moved one step closer to winning the AFC South but as of now, no team in the AFC has punched their ticket to the postseason. The Cowboys join the Green Bay Packers, who clinched a spot after winning the NFC North last weekend. That said, things do look like they begin to get clearer this weekend as multiple teams are facing win-and-in scenarios.
Mickey Spagnola talks about clinching scenarios for the Cowboys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. A win will crown Dallas NFC East champions and give the team its first playoff appearance since the 2018 season. In addition to the typical weekly news, the Cowboys will be sending five...
Twas the Night Before Cowboys Christmas...

Twas the night before Christmas ay fam gather round,. Your Cowboys run the East- no lies to be found. Not a city in either conference Dem Boys ain’t ran through. North Texas put all’em kiddie squads in their beds,. While nightmares of Micah sack danced in their heads.
