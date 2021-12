When Luke Bryan was 12, he got his first motorcycle. It was a Honda 50 and it was under the tree on Christmas morning. He now understands what his parents might have felt, because he says the best part of Christmas is watching his boys open gifts. He tells us: “My favorite part of the holidays obviously is watching the kids – watching the boys’ excitement for what they may or may not be getting and watching them tear open Christmas presents on Christmas morning. You got the fireplace going. You got Christmas music on the TV. You’ve got – you get up at 6am. You’re exhausted and you’ve got all your family there. It doesn’t get any better than certainly waking up on Christmas mornings and just having that special time.” :32 (OC: that special time)

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO