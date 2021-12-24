Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

The world is in mourning for the most legendary of legendary Mexican balladeers this morning. Vicente Fernandez died in a Guadalajara hospital at the age of 81 yesterday, leading to unbroken sonic memorials over airwaves, social media, car stereos, households, and even the sidewalks (including at Chente’s star on Hollywood Boulevard where an angry white man shot a few holes through a cactus from a nearby apartment, possibly over the song-filled gathering). While words can’t express the enormity of Fernandez’s influence on Mexico and the world of entertainment at large, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite online tributes to El Charro de Huentitàn to help get the tears and tequila flowing.
Comments / 0