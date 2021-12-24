ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Booker endorses Menendez for NJ-8 House seat

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Cory Booker has endorsed Robert J. Menendez for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district, where Rep. Albio Sires (D-West New York) is retiring after the 2022 elections. “Albio will leave big shoes to fill, and having gotten to know Rob Menendez for...

newjerseyglobe.com

