World

COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

By JACK JEFFERY, DAVID CRARY, DAVID McHUGH Associated Press
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, West Bank -- From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings. Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem — the town...

Carolyn Post
1d ago

Only for those who believe the government only for those who have contracted it my prayers to them but it’s time for this country to end Pandemic

Bless Your Heart
1d ago

Not in my house. Presents are under the tree and kids and grandchildren will be here tomorrow. Coffee, hot chocolate, and pastries. Here all about what Santa brought them. Open presents 🎁. Sugar cured ham and yeast rolls and all the trimmings for lunch. Merry Christmas everyone! Happy Birthday Jesus.

David Kuehnert
1d ago

thank you're communist government. how are you criminals likening yourself now

