Vote for SSFC Goal & Assists of the Year!

Follow all the action as Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness, with the Norwich head coach raising concerns over the welfare of his players earlier this week and condemning the fixture schedule as “lunacy”. Norwich’s previous match against West Ham was postponed but the Canaries are still dealing with a host of absences and have lost their last three league games in succession. They remain just three points adrift of safety, though, and have still been an improved force since Smith took charge, despite such difficult circumstances. It will require a huge upset if they are to take any points off Arsenal, though. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three consecutive league wins propelling the Gunners back into the top four before a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals helped to sustain that momentum. Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains acrimoniously sidelined, Arsenal have thrived in his absence and have relatively few absences to contend with in comparison to the Canaries. Follow all the latest updates below:

