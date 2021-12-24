Vote for SSFC Goal & Assists of the Year!

U.S. Soccer has already awarded the 2021 Goal of the Year (Sergiño Dest) and Save of the Year (Ethan Horvath), based on national team action. Now, it’s Stars and Stripes FC’s turn. We’ll vote for three categories:. Goal of the Year (for club) Assist of...
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
Rather than limit defense to those players who play as a defender, the Sounder at Heart Defensive Player of the Year Award goes to the player who was most responsible for keeping the ball out of the Seattle Sounders’ net. Previous winners include Osvaldo Alonso (5 times), Stefan Frei...
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joined the growing calls for five substitutes to be allowed in the Premier League again.The league permitted five changes to be made at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but reverted back to three last term.However, as cases rise among players over the busy festive period, Tuchel feels the players need their workload to be eased.Tuchel was unhappy that their match at Wolves had to go ahead last weekend despite an outbreak at the club, although he hopes two of his affected players, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be available at...
The North Carolina Courage have apologized to fans upset by the recent signing of Jaelene Daniels, the player who made headlines for refusing a U.S. women's national team call-up over rainbow-themed gay pride jerseys. The Courage announced on Sunday that the club had brought back Daniels, who retired last year...
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a players’ strike may be the only way to call serious attention to welfare issues amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.Guardiola says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.“Should the players and the managers be all together and make a strike, or something,”...
Follow all the action as Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness, with the Norwich head coach raising concerns over the welfare of his players earlier this week and condemning the fixture schedule as “lunacy”. Norwich’s previous match against West Ham was postponed but the Canaries are still dealing with a host of absences and have lost their last three league games in succession. They remain just three points adrift of safety, though, and have still been an improved force since Smith took charge, despite such difficult circumstances. It will require a huge upset if they are to take any points off Arsenal, though. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three consecutive league wins propelling the Gunners back into the top four before a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals helped to sustain that momentum. Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains acrimoniously sidelined, Arsenal have thrived in his absence and have relatively few absences to contend with in comparison to the Canaries. Follow all the latest updates below:
Comments / 0