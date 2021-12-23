WCB Announces Midterm Fixed Alaska Plan Commitments

During their Dec. 14 meeting, Bethel City Council voted to accept the state’s plan to connect Tundra Ridge Road to the airport. Now that the city is officially on board, the state will pave the road that stretches over the Polk family property, despite the Polk family’s wishes. The council said that they had issues with the way the state claimed the property from the Polks, but felt that due to financial concerns, they had no other choice but to accept the state’s plan.
Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
Full Title: Wireline Competition Bureau Seeks Comment on Revisions to Annual Reporting and Certification Requirements for ICS Providers. The Wireline Competition Bureau seeks comment on proposed revisions to the annual reporting and certification requirements for inmate calling services providers. DA/FCC #: DA-21-1583. Docket/RM: 12-375.
Full Title: Wireline Competition Bureau Approves the Revised Compliance Plan of AirVoice Wireless, LLC. The Wireline Competition Bureau approves the revised compliance plan of AirVoice Wireless, LLC. DA/FCC #: DA-21-1641. Docket/RM: 11-42, 09-197.
In accordance with Utah State Code §20A-1-510, notice is hereby given that the Kaysville City Council will have a Council seat vacancy as of January 3, 2022 and will be accepting applications from interested individuals for filling said vacancy. The appointment will be to fill the remaining two years of a council member term, and will last until December 31, 2023.
Full Title: Notice of Intent to Share Confidential Information with the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA has requested copies of confidential materials relating to the technical rules for use of the C-band filed in GN Docket 18-122. Any submitting entity has 10 days from the date of this public notice to oppose disclosure to the FAA.
Full Title: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Names Seven Members to the Board of Directors of the Universal Service Administrative Company. The term for the representative for commercial mobile radio service providers will end December 31, 2022. All other positions are for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2021. DA/FCC #: DA-21-1640.
Document Type(s): Order/Consent Decree, Consent Decree. FCC's Enforcement Bureau settles with uAvionix for $13,000, resolving its investigation into whether the company violated the Commission's equipment marketing rules. DA/FCC #: DA-21-1562. File #: EB-SED-20-00031640.
With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The federal government allocated the county $50.4 million from the American Rescue Plan, and County Executive Jan Gardner announced the county’s plan to allocate the funds. Gardner shared 7 pillars the community is prioritizing for recovery: health, health disparities, children and families, economic recovery, mental health, seniors, and transportation. Specifically, […]
More than $1.8 million will be invested in Alaska’s agricultural economy through two new U.S. Department of Agriculture grant programs – the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program and the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant. The Alaska Division of Agriculture awarded more than $1.6 million through the Food...
Maryland health officials added 5,376 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Monday, immediately following a dayslong cutback in testing for the Christmas holiday. The latest numbers also show a jump in the state’s testing positivity rate, to more than 16%, and in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 1,584. More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any point this year since January, ...
