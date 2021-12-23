WCB Announces Midterm Fixed Alaska Plan Commitments

During their Dec. 14 meeting, Bethel City Council voted to accept the state’s plan to connect Tundra Ridge Road to the airport. Now that the city is officially on board, the state will pave the road that stretches over the Polk family property, despite the Polk family’s wishes. The council said that they had issues with the way the state claimed the property from the Polks, but felt that due to financial concerns, they had no other choice but to accept the state’s plan.

10 DAYS AGO