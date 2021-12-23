ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chairwoman Names Seven Members to the Board of Directors of USAC

fcc.gov
 4 days ago

Full Title: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Names Seven Members to the Board of Directors...

www.fcc.gov

pncguam.com

GHRA elects 2022 board of directors

The Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association (GHRA) has announced the results of its 2022 Board of Directors’ election and selection of officers. Ms. Sophia Chu Wigsten, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Guam was unanimously elected as Board Chairperson; Ms. Marie Guerrero, CEO of B&G Pacific LLC Three Squares Restaurant was elected as First Vice Chairperson; Mr. Sudipta Basu, General Manager of City Hill dba Guam Plaza Resort was elected as Secretary/Treasurer; Mr. Dean Huntsman, General Manager of Dusit Thani Guam Resort was elected as Hotelier Vice Chairperson; Mr. Darren Talai, President of International Dining Concepts as elected as Restaurateur Vice Chairman; and Mr. Tae Oh, Owner of Vantage Advertising was elected Vice Chairman of the Allied Industry Chapter.
ECONOMY
mysweetcharity.com

VolunteerNow’s New Board Of Directors Leadership And Members Announced

With 2022 just around the corner, more organizations are reporting the leadership that will steer their efforts to greater success. The latest to report is VolunteerNow’s board of directors for 2022-2023 that include new officers and members. Filling the four executive positions will be Chair Bill Braxton, Vice-Chair Tracy...
ADVOCACY
The Press

LANDSEA HOMES ADDS TWO SENIOR INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Susan Lattmann and Mollie Fadule have joined the Company's Board of Directors. Lattmann is an experienced executive and corporate board director, with more than 30 years of experience. Fadule is a senior leader in the commercial real estate industry with significant experience in real estate private equity and real estate and construction technology. Both will join the Board on December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty names finance director

LIBERTY — Vicki McClure has been named the next director of Liberty’s finance department as approved by the Liberty City Council Dec. 20. McClure will mark her 19th anniversary with the city Jan. 27. McClure was first hired as a cashier in the finance department in Liberty City Hall. She has been promoted five times during her tenure, most recently in 2014 to the position of assistant finance director.
LIBERTY, MO
andnowuknow.com

Annie's Project Appoints Seven New Board Members; Karisha Devlin and Doris Mold Comment

WHITELAWN, IL - We at ANUK love to see female voices uplifting other women, and that is exactly what we find with Annie’s Project. The national non-profit educational program recently made headlines, as seven new members have been named to the Board of Directors. Marji Alaniz, Carolyn Banks, Shannon Dill, Cleophus “Cleo” Franklin, Jr., Barbara Rater, Dr. Dee Singh-Knights, and Sam Schwoeppe bring the member count up to 11.
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Suburban College board welcomes new member, names new vice chair

SOUTH HOLLAND — Country Club Hills alderman and business owner Vincent Lockett has been named to the South Suburban College Board of Trustees. Lockett, who was sworn in Dec. 9, fills the vacancy created by the recent death of Trustee and Vice Chair John Day. Trustee Vivian Payne, who...
COLLEGES
MarketWatch

Centene says CEO to retire, names five new board members; board to find new CEO

Shares of Centene Corp. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the managed care company announced that its CEO is stepping down, its board will have five new members, and it signed a cooperation agreement with Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund. Michael Neidorff will retire in 2022 from his role as chairman and CEO. He will serve as executive chair through the end of next year. Centene also announced several changes to its board, which is now tasked with securing a successor. Its new members are: Ken Burdick, Christopher Coughlin, Wayne DeVeydt, and Theodore Samuels, and a yet-to-be-determined fifth director decided on by both Centene and Politan. Robert Ditmore, John Roberts and Tommy Thompson are the board members who are now set to step down in 2022. Centene's stock is up 30.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
skyhinews.com

Kremmling names new board member

Kremmling’s new town board member is a longtime resident and small business operator. The Kremmling trustees appointed Doug Prewitt to the board Dec. 1. The council had two candidates vying for the seat, Prewitt and Amanda Simmons. Prewitt won the town council’s vote three to two and was sworn...
KREMMLING, CO
Deadline

New York City Implements Largest Private Sector Covid Workplace Vaccine Mandate in America Today

“Today…we make history in New York City. We lead the nation with the strongest vaccine mandate anywhere —- private sector vaccine mandate — reaching hundreds of thousands of businesses,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday. The mandate, which takes effect today, applies to all “workers in New York City who perform in-person work or interact with the public in the course of business,” including contractors. Individual businesses must verify and keep records of workers’ vaccination status. “Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to come to their workplace,” reads the summary of the order on the city’s web site. Those working on-site...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Middletown Press

Trumbull-based Make-A-Wish CT names new board chair, members

TRUMBULL — Make-A-Wish Connecticut has announced several additions to its board of directors, including a new chair. Tracey Yurko was named to head the board. Yurko is chief legal officer, corporate secretary and a partner at Westport-based Bridgewater Associates. Prior to joining Bridgewater in 2012, Yurko practiced with the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fcc.gov

WCB Announces Midterm Fixed Alaska Plan Commitments

Full Title: Wireline Competition Bureau Announces Performance Obligations For Rate-Of-Return Alaska Plan Recipients After the Midterm Review. WCB completes the midterm review and approves performance obligations for Alaska Plan recipients. DA/FCC #: DA-21-1642. Docket/RM: 10-90, 16-271.
POLITICS
fcc.gov

Viasat Granted Milestone Extension for VIASAT-3 Satellite

Full Title: Viasat, Inc. Application for Extenstion or Waiver of Milestone Date. Viasat Inc's Request to Extend or Waive Milestone Deadline for the VIASAT-3 satellite is Granted. DA/FCC #: DA-21-1638. File #: SAT-MOD-20210825-00110.
TECHNOLOGY
theexaminernews.com

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Board Names Three New Members

The Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Trustees has announced three new members, Donald Friedman, Margie Lewis, and Eon Nichols, who bring with them decades of expertise and service to benefit the hospital. Friedman, a Fairfield County resident, joined the board with a keen sense of marketing and branding gained through...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Board of Elections names new election director

HUNT VALLEY, MD—Baltimore County Board of Elections President Bruce Robinson on Thursday announced that Ruie Lavoie has been named the County’s new Election Director. Lavoie will begin in her new role on December 29, 2021. Lavoie has worked in Maryland elections for more than 12 years, the first 10 in Baltimore County, and the last two as Election Director in … Continue reading "Baltimore County Board of Elections names new election director" The post Baltimore County Board of Elections names new election director appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Wharton

The Leader’s Checklist for Board Directors

Nano Tools for Leaders® — a collaboration between Wharton Executive Education and Wharton’s Center for Leadership and Change Management — are fast, effective leadership tools that you can learn and start using in less than 15 minutes, with the potential to significantly impact your success as a leader and the engagement and productivity of the people you lead.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MyChesCo

Derek T. Kan Named to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced that Derek T. Kan recently joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kan, age 43, currently leads business operations and strategy for Deliverr Inc., a startup focused on e-commerce fulfillment. Previously, he held a number of high-level positions in the Federal government, including as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as a principal advisor to the Secretary and spearheaded initiatives involving technology and innovation in the transportation sector. He has also been announced as a nominee to serve on the bipartisan United States Postal Service Board of Governors. Prior to his recent public service, Mr. Kan held various positions focused on emerging technologies, including as the General Manager for Lyft and Director of Strategy for GenapSys, a technology company focused on advancing genomic sequencing research.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA

