How the James Webb telescope will get into space

A team of astronomers discovered at least 70 ‘rogue’ planets in our galaxy, the largest collection ever found to date.While conventional planets (like those in our Solar System) orbit a star, rogue planets roam freely without travelling around a nearby star.“We did not know how many to expect and are excited to have found so many,” said Núria Miret-Roig, an astronomer at the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Bordeaux.It would usually be impossible to detect rogue planets because they are hard to spot far from a star’s light. One key fact of their existence made them visible: these planets still give off...
Comments / 0