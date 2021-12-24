ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How the James Webb telescope will get into space

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $10bn James Webb Space Telescope will ride to orbit atop a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
treasurecoast.com

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds. French Guiana, South America (treasurecoast.com) -NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched at 7:20 a.m. EST Saturday on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. A joint effort with ESA (European Space Agency)...
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

Astronomers discover dozens of "rogue planets" roaming the galaxy without a star

It's not the first time astronomers have discovered so-called "rogue planets" — free-floating planets that wander aimlessly through space without a host star to orbit. But they thought it was a somewhat rare phenomenon, until now. According to new research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, scientists have recently...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webb Telescope#Rocket#Kourou#French#The European Space Agency#Universe
The Next Web

5 spectacular photos of the universe taken by telescopes

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It’s also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

James Webb telescope could reveal extra-terrestrial life forms, scientist says

The James Webb telescope (JWST) could reveal the existence of extra-terrestrial life forms in space, a scientist who helped to develop the observatory has said.Martin Barstow, professor of astrophysics and space science at the University of Leicester has worked in the mission’s operations centre for the past seven years.He told the PA news agency: “We will learn about the origins of the universe and how life came about and possibly, although we can’t guarantee, about other life in our galaxy as well.”The observatory is equipped with cameras capable of taking images from other planets which will show the presence...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

70 Jupiter-sized ‘rogue planets’ discovered in our galaxy

A team of astronomers discovered at least 70 ‘rogue’ planets in our galaxy, the largest collection ever found to date.While conventional planets (like those in our Solar System) orbit a star, rogue planets roam freely without travelling around a nearby star.“We did not know how many to expect and are excited to have found so many,” said Núria Miret-Roig, an astronomer at the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Bordeaux.­It would usually be impossible to detect rogue planets because they are hard to spot far from a star’s light. One key fact of their existence made them visible: these planets still give off...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Hubble’s Successor, JWST, Successfully Launched Into Space

After 14 long years, the JWST is finally in orbit. The space telescope is now the largest and most powerful ever launched. Lift-off was from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America at 7:20 EST (12:20 GMT). The telescope experienced the vacuum of space 3.5 minutes after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Go Webb, go!': Scientists cheer as Nasa's $10billion James Webb Space Telescope module detaches from rocket and begins one million mile journey into space in bid to break the secrets of Universe's first moments 13.5bn years ago

NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope has begun its one million mile voyage into solar orbit after successful lift off following decades of planning and delays. Jubilant scientists and engineers shouted 'Go Webb, go!' as the telescope module detached from its rocket and floated off into space far above the earth's surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

NASA's Next Big Space Telescope Set for Blastoff From French Guiana

(Reuters) - The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America. The revolutionary $9 billion infrared...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

How To Watch The Launch Of JWST, The World's Largest Space Telescope, Live

The day is finally upon us! JWST, the successor of Hubble and soon to be largest and most powerful space telescope, is about to launch. It will happen as soon as possible after the launch window opens at 7:20 EST/12:20 GMT on Christmas Day (December 25) on an ESA-provided Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy