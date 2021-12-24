How the James Webb telescope will get into space

The James Webb telescope (JWST) could reveal the existence of extra-terrestrial life forms in space, a scientist who helped to develop the observatory has said.Martin Barstow, professor of astrophysics and space science at the University of Leicester has worked in the mission’s operations centre for the past seven years.He told the PA news agency: “We will learn about the origins of the universe and how life came about and possibly, although we can’t guarantee, about other life in our galaxy as well.”The observatory is equipped with cameras capable of taking images from other planets which will show the presence...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO