Inter-facet junction effects on particulate photoelectrodes

By Xianwen Mao
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticulate semiconductor photocatalysts are paramount for many solar energy conversion technologies. In anisotropically shaped photocatalyst particles, the different constituent facets may form inter-facet junctions at their adjoining edges, analogous to lateral two-dimensional (2D) heterojunctions or pseudo-2D junctions made of few-layer 2D materials. Using subfacet-level multimodal functional imaging, we uncover inter-facet junction...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Association of genetic polymorphisms in IL-23R and IL-17A with the susceptibility to IgA nephropathy in a Chinese Han population

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney damage worldwide. Identifying new genetic factors associated with IgAN risk is of invaluable importance. To explore the association between polymorphisms of IL-23R and IL-17A and the susceptibility of IgAN, 164 IgAN patients and 192 healthy controls were genotyped for five SNPs in a Chinese Han population. A comparative analysis between genotype distributions, clinical indexes and pathological grades in the IgAN patients was also performed. The GG genotype and a G allele of rs7517847 were associated with a decreased IgAN risk (OR: 0.545; 95% CI: 0.299"“0.993; p"‰="‰0.046; OR: 0.730; 95% CI: 0.541"“0.984; p"‰="‰0.039) compared to the TT genotype and T allele respectively. Furthermore, the AA genotype of rs2275913 appeared to reduce the IgAN risk (OR: 0.405; 95% CI: 0.209"“0.786; p"‰="‰0.007) compared to the GG genotype. Consistently, individuals harboring an AA genotype had a lower IgAN risk (OR: 0.380; 95% CI: 0.211"“0.686; p"‰="‰0.001) under the recessive model. Our study demonstrated for the first time the significant associations of rs7517847 in IL-23R and rs2275913 in IL-17A with the risk of IgAN in Chinese Han.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient sampling of high-dimensional free energy landscapes using adaptive reinforced dynamics

Enhanced sampling methods such as metadynamics and umbrella sampling have become essential tools for exploring the configuration space of molecules and materials. At the same time, they have long faced a number of issues such as the inefficiency when dealing with a large number of collective variables (CVs) or systems with high free energy barriers. Here we show that, with clustering and adaptive tuning techniques, the reinforced dynamics (RiD) scheme can be used to efficiently explore the configuration space and free energy landscapes with a large number of CVs or systems with high free energy barriers. We illustrate this by studying various representative and challenging examples. First we demonstrate the efficiency of adaptive RiD compared with other methods and construct the nine-dimensional (9D) free energy landscape of a peptoid trimer, which has energy barriers of more than 8"‰kcal"‰molâˆ’1. We then study the folding of the protein chignolin using 18 CVs. In this case, both the folding and unfolding rates are observed to be 4.30"‰Î¼sâˆ’1. Finally, we propose a protein structure refinement protocol based on RiD. This protocol allows us to efficiently employ more than 100 CVs for exploring the landscape of protein structures and it gives rise to an overall improvement of 14.6 units over the initial global distance test"“high accuracy (GDT-HA) score.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

In vivo pair correlation microscopy reveals dengue virus capsid protein nucleocytoplasmic bidirectional movement in mammalian infected cells

Flaviviruses are major human disease-causing pathogens, including dengue virus (DENV), Zika virus, yellow fever virus and others. DENV infects hundreds of millions of people per year around the world, causing a tremendous social and economic burden. DENV capsid (C) protein plays an essential role during genome encapsidation and viral particle formation. It has been previously shown that DENV C enters the nucleus in infected cells. However, whether DENV C protein exhibits nuclear export remains unclear. By spatially cross-correlating different regions of the cell, we investigated DENV C movement across the nuclear envelope during the infection cycle. We observed that transport takes place in both directions and with similar translocation times (in the ms time scale) suggesting a bidirectional movement of both C protein import and export.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Recurrent erosion of COA1/MITRAC15 exemplifies conditional gene dispensability in oxidative phosphorylation

Skeletal muscle fibers rely upon either oxidative phosphorylation or the glycolytic pathway with much less reliance on oxidative phosphorylation to achieve muscular contractions that power mechanical movements. Species with energy-intensive adaptive traits that require sudden bursts of energy have a greater dependency on glycolytic fibers. Glycolytic fibers have decreased reliance on OXPHOS and lower mitochondrial content compared to oxidative fibers. Hence, we hypothesized that gene loss might have occurred within the OXPHOS pathway in lineages that largely depend on glycolytic fibers. The protein encoded by the COA1/MITRAC15 gene with conserved orthologs found in budding yeast to humans promotes mitochondrial translation. We show that gene disrupting mutations have accumulated within the COA1 gene in the cheetah, several species of galliform birds, and rodents. The genomic region containing COA1 is a well-established evolutionary breakpoint region in mammals. Careful inspection of genome assemblies of closely related species of rodents and marsupials suggests two independent COA1 gene loss events co-occurring with chromosomal rearrangements. Besides recurrent gene loss events, we document changes in COA1 exon structure in primates and felids. The detailed evolutionary history presented in this study reveals the intricate link between skeletal muscle fiber composition and the occasional dispensability of the chaperone-like role of the COA1 gene.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Electron microscopy analysis of femtosecond laser-assisted capsulotomy before and after lens fragmentation

Studying anterior lens capsule cutting edge profiles from femtosecond laser-assisted capsulotomy procedures performed before and after lens fragmentation. Twenty eyes (10 patients) with age-related cataract underwent femtosecond laser-assisted surgery (FLACS) using the Ziemer Z8 platform. First step of laser surgery was either capsulotomy (group first) or fragmentation (group second). One eye of each patient was assigned randomly, the second eye treated with the different sequence of procedures. After anterior capsule removal, tissue was fixed in cacodylate-buffered solution and cutting-edge profiles were analysed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM). All cases had cataract grade 2 and 3 based on LOCS III grading. SEM analysis showed more smooth edges in the first group, especially in cases with pseudoexfoliation (P"‰="‰0.037); more tags and bridges and a significant number of staggered cutting patterns (7 out of 10 cases) in the second group. All cases evolved the same microgroves with "valleys and mountains " as signs of the photodisruption process. Femtosecond laser capsulotomy should be performed before lens fragmentation minimizing the rate of cutting errors. Especially in eyes with advanced cataract, as intracapsular pressure may increase due to lens fragmentation without anterior capsular opening.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Geant4 Monte Carlo simulation study of the secondary radiation fields at the laser-driven ion source LION

At the Center for Advanced Laser Applications (CALA), Garching, Germany, the LION (Laser-driven ION Acceleration) experiment is being commissioned, aiming at the production of laser-driven bunches of protons and light ions with multi-MeV energies and repetition frequency up to 1Â Hz. A Geant4 Monte Carlo-based study of the secondary neutron and photon fields expected during LION's different commissioning phases is presented. Goal of this study is the characterization of the secondary radiation environment present inside and outside the LION cave. Three different primary proton spectra, taken from experimental results reported in the literature and representative of three different future stages of the LION's commissioning path are used. Together with protons, also electrons are emitted through laser-target interaction and are also responsible for the production of secondary radiation. For the electron component of the three source terms, a simplified exponential model is used. Moreover, in order to reduce the simulation complexity, a two-components simplified geometrical model of proton and electron sources is proposed. It has been found that the radiation environment inside the experimental cave is either dominated by photons or neutrons depending on the position in the room and the source term used. The higher the intensity of the source, the higher the neutron contribution to the total dose for all scored positions. Maximum neutron and photon ambient dose equivalent values normalized to 109 simulated incident primaries were calculated at the exit of the vacuum chamber, where values of about 85Â nSvÂ (109Â primaries)âˆ’1 and 1.0Â Î¼SvÂ (109Â primaries)âˆ’1 were found.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

Topological electronic materials, such as topological insulators, are distinct from trivial materials in the topology of their electronic band structures that lead to robust, unconventional topological states, which could bring revolutionary developments in electronics. This Perspective summarizes developments of topological insulators in various electronic applications including spintronics and magnetoelectronics. We group and analyse several important phenomena in spintronics using topological insulators, including spin"“orbit torque, the magnetic proximity effect, interplay between antiferromagnetism and topology, and the formation of topological spin textures. We also outline recent developments in magnetoelectronics such as the axion insulator and the topological magnetoelectric effect observed using different topological insulators.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The preferred direction

Observations of an electronic state where rotational symmetry is broken show that this could be a generic feature of moirÃ© materials. TDBG consists of two adjacent Bernal bilayer graphene flakes (the naturally occurring stacking configuration) that are rotated relative to one another by a small angle. This misalignment produces a long-wavelength periodic potential, known as a moirÃ© superlattice, and leads to 'flat' electronic bands at low energies. Rubio-VerdÃº and collaborators have produced extremely homogeneous samples with relatively little strain over hundreds of nanometres. By tuning the density of electrons in the sample with a back gate and conducting spectroscopic imaging, they systematically characterize the spatial symmetry of the electronic states in the system. Whereas the higher-energy bands maintain the three-fold in-plane rotational symmetry of the moirÃ© superlattice independent of carrier density, prominent unidirectional stripe-like features that break the rotational symmetry appear at certain energies when the Fermi level lies within the flat moirÃ© conduction band.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
MATHEMATICS
scitechdaily.com

Templating Approach Stabilizes “Ideal” Perovskite Material for Cheap, Efficient Solar Cells

Researchers have developed a method to stabilize a promising material known as perovskite for cheap solar cells, without compromising its near-perfect performance. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used an organic molecule as a ‘template’ to guide perovskite films into the desired phase as they form. Their results are reported in the journal Science.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

A graphene Christmas

(Nanowerk News) Researchers fabricated a 14 cm tall Christmas tree with a thickness of one atom and showed how terahertz measurements can be used to ensure the quality of graphene. Graphene Christmas trees. (Image: Jie Ji) The Christmas tree in the pictures above is 14 centimetres tall. Since it is...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular mimicry of NF-ÎºB by vaccinia virus protein enables selective inhibition of antiviral responses

Infection of mammalian cells with viruses activates NF-ÎºB to induce the expression of cytokines and chemokines and initiate an antiviral response. Here, we show that a vaccinia virus protein mimics the transactivation domain of the p65 subunit of NF-ÎºB to inhibit selectively the expression of NF-ÎºB-regulated genes. Using co-immunoprecipitation assays, we found that the vaccinia virus protein F14 associates with NF-ÎºB co-activator CREB-binding protein (CBP) and disrupts the interaction between p65 and CBP. This abrogates CBP-mediated acetylation of p65, after which it reduces promoter recruitment of the transcriptional regulator BRD4 and diminishes stimulation of NF-ÎºB-regulated genes CXCL10 and CCL2. Recruitment of BRD4 to the promoters of NFKBIA and CXCL8 remains unaffected by either F14 or JQ1 (a competitive inhibitor of BRD4 bromodomains), indicating that BRD4 recruitment is acetylation-independent. Unlike other viral proteins that are general antagonists of NF-ÎºB, F14 is a selective inhibitor of NF-ÎºB-dependent gene expression. An in vivo model of infection demonstrated that F14 promotes virulence. Molecular mimicry of NF-ÎºB may be conserved because other orthopoxviruses, including variola, monkeypox and cowpox viruses, encode orthologues of F14.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetic on"“off switching of a plasmonic laser

The nanoscale mode volumes of surface plasmon polaritons have enabled plasmonic lasers and condensates with ultrafast operation1,2,3,4. Most plasmonic lasers are based on noble metals, rendering the optical mode structure inert to external fields. Here we demonstrate active magnetic-field control over lasing in a periodic array of Co/Pt multilayer nanodots immersed in an IR-140 dye solution. We exploit the magnetic nature of the nanoparticles combined with mode tailoring to control the lasing action. Under circularly polarized excitation, angle-resolved photoluminescence measurements reveal a transition between the lasing action and non-lasing emission as the nanodot magnetization is reversed. Our results introduce magnetization as a means of externally controlling plasmonic nanolasers, complementary to modulation by excitation5, gain medium6,7 or substrate8. Further, the results show how the effects of magnetization on light that are inherently weak can be observed in the lasing regime, inspiring studies of topological photonics9,10,11.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Identification of structurally diverse menaquinone-binding antibiotics with in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens

The emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria poses a threat to global health and necessitates the development of additional in vivo active antibiotics with diverse modes of action. Directly targeting menaquinone (MK), which plays an important role in bacterial electron transport, is an appealing, yet underexplored, mode of action due to a dearth of MK-binding molecules. Here we combine sequence-based metagenomic mining with a motif search of bioinformatically predicted natural product structures to identify six biosynthetic gene clusters that we predicted encode MK-binding antibiotics (MBAs). Their predicted products (MBA1"“6) were rapidly accessed using a synthetic bioinformatic natural product approach, which relies on bioinformatic structure prediction followed by chemical synthesis. Among these six structurally diverse MBAs, four make up two new MBA structural families. The most potent member of each new family (MBA3, MBA6) proved effective at treating methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in a murine peritonitis-sepsis model. The only conserved feature present in all MBAs is the sequence 'GXLXXXW', which we propose represents a minimum MK-binding motif. Notably, we found that a subset of MBAs were active against Mycobacterium tuberculosis both in vitro and in macrophages. Our findings suggest that naturally occurring MBAs are a structurally diverse and untapped class of mechanistically interesting, in vivo active antibiotics.
SCIENCE

