Energy Industry

Efficient sampling of high-dimensional free energy landscapes using adaptive reinforced dynamics

By Dongdong Wang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnhanced sampling methods such as metadynamics and umbrella sampling have become essential tools for exploring the configuration space of molecules and materials. At the same time, they have long faced a number of issues such as the inefficiency when dealing with a large number of collective variables (CVs) or systems with...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Geant4 Monte Carlo simulation study of the secondary radiation fields at the laser-driven ion source LION

At the Center for Advanced Laser Applications (CALA), Garching, Germany, the LION (Laser-driven ION Acceleration) experiment is being commissioned, aiming at the production of laser-driven bunches of protons and light ions with multi-MeV energies and repetition frequency up to 1Â Hz. A Geant4 Monte Carlo-based study of the secondary neutron and photon fields expected during LION's different commissioning phases is presented. Goal of this study is the characterization of the secondary radiation environment present inside and outside the LION cave. Three different primary proton spectra, taken from experimental results reported in the literature and representative of three different future stages of the LION's commissioning path are used. Together with protons, also electrons are emitted through laser-target interaction and are also responsible for the production of secondary radiation. For the electron component of the three source terms, a simplified exponential model is used. Moreover, in order to reduce the simulation complexity, a two-components simplified geometrical model of proton and electron sources is proposed. It has been found that the radiation environment inside the experimental cave is either dominated by photons or neutrons depending on the position in the room and the source term used. The higher the intensity of the source, the higher the neutron contribution to the total dose for all scored positions. Maximum neutron and photon ambient dose equivalent values normalized to 109 simulated incident primaries were calculated at the exit of the vacuum chamber, where values of about 85Â nSvÂ (109Â primaries)âˆ’1 and 1.0Â Î¼SvÂ (109Â primaries)âˆ’1 were found.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

Topological electronic materials, such as topological insulators, are distinct from trivial materials in the topology of their electronic band structures that lead to robust, unconventional topological states, which could bring revolutionary developments in electronics. This Perspective summarizes developments of topological insulators in various electronic applications including spintronics and magnetoelectronics. We group and analyse several important phenomena in spintronics using topological insulators, including spin"“orbit torque, the magnetic proximity effect, interplay between antiferromagnetism and topology, and the formation of topological spin textures. We also outline recent developments in magnetoelectronics such as the axion insulator and the topological magnetoelectric effect observed using different topological insulators.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Design#Free Energy#Protein Structure#Weinan E#Access Options
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Spatial models of tumour evolution

Spatiotemporal modelling of tumours detects at least two distinct models of cancer evolution and reveals the influence of necrosis in enhancing the metastatic potential in both models. Tumour cells gain fitness advantages from genetic alterations and environmental influences that equip them with the capabilities to invade and metastasize. The study...
CANCER
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Interfacial-engineering-enabled practical low-temperature sodium metal battery

Solid-state sodium (Na) batteries have received extensive attention as a promising alternative to room-temperature liquid electrolyte Na-ion batteries and high-temperature liquid electrode Na"“S batteries because of safety concerns. However, the major issues for solid-state Na batteries are a high interfacial resistance between solid electrolytes and electrodes, and Na dendrite growth. Here we report that a yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ)-enhanced beta-alumina solid electrolyte (YSZ@BASE) has an extremely low interface impedance of 3.6"‰Î©"‰cm2 with the Na metal anode at 80"‰Â°C, and also exhibits an extremely high critical current density of ~7.0"‰mA"‰cm"“2 compared with those of other Li- and Na-ion solid electrolytes reported so far. With a trace amount of eutectic NaFSI"“KFSI molten salt at the electrolyte/cathode interface, a quasi-solid-state Na/YSZ@BASE/NaNi0.45Cu0.05Mn0.4Ti0.1O2 full cell achieves a high capacity of 110"‰mAh"‰g"“1 with a Coulombic efficiency >99.99% and retains 73% of the cell capacity over 500 cycles at 4C and 80"‰Â°C. Extensive characterizations and theoretical calculations prove that the stable Î²-NaAlO2-rich solid"“electrolyte interphase and strong YSZ support matrix play a critical role in suppressing the Na dendrite as they maintain robust interfacial contacts, lower electronic conduction and prevent the continual reduction of BASE through oxygen-ion compensation.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Electrically tunable nonlinear polaritonic metasurface

Nonlinear polaritonic metasurfaces created by the coupling of intersubband nonlinearities in semiconductor heterostructures with optical modes in nanoresonators have recently demonstrated efficient frequency mixings at very low pumping intensities of the order of a few tens of kilowatts per square centimetre. In these subwavelength structures, the efficiency, spectral bandwidth and local nonlinear phase of wave mixing do not depend on phase matching but only on the nonlinear response of the constituent meta-atoms. We exploit this property to demonstrate an electrically tunable nonlinear metasurface that combines a plasmonic nanocavity and a quantum-engineered semiconductor heterostructure, in which the magnitude and phase of the local nonlinear responses are controlled by a bias voltage through the quantum-confined Stark effect. We demonstrate spectral tuning, dynamic intensity modulation and dynamic beam manipulation for second-harmonic generation. Our work suggests a route for electrically reconfigurable flat nonlinear optical elements with versatile functionalities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast optical recording of neuronal activity by three-dimensional custom-access serial holography

Optical recording of neuronal activity in three-dimensional (3D) brain circuits at cellular and millisecond resolution in vivo is essential for probing information flow in the brain. While random-access multiphoton microscopy permits fast optical access to neuronal targets in three dimensions, the method is challenged by motion artifacts when recording from behaving animals. Therefore, we developed three-dimensional custom-access serial holography (3D-CASH). Built on a fast acousto-optic light modulator, 3D-CASH performs serial sampling at 40"‰kHz from neurons at freely selectable 3D locations. Motion artifacts are eliminated by targeting each neuron with a size-optimized pattern of excitation light covering the cell body and its anticipated displacement field. Spike rates inferred from GCaMP6f recordings in visual cortex of awake mice tracked the phase of a moving bar stimulus with higher spike correlation between intra compared to interlaminar neuron pairs. 3D-CASH offers access to the millisecond correlation structure of in vivo neuronal activity in 3D microcircuits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The potential and global outlook of integrated photonics for quantum technologies

Integrated quantum photonics uses classical integrated photonic technologies and devices for quantum applications. As in classical photonics, chip-scale integration has become critical for scaling up and translating laboratory demonstrators to real-life technologies. Integrated quantum photonics efforts are centred around the development of quantum photonic integrated circuits, which can be monolithically, hybrid or heterogeneously integrated. In this Roadmap, we argue, through specific examples, for the value that integrated photonics brings to quantum technologies and discuss what applications may become possible in the future by overcoming the current roadblocks. We provide an overview of the research landscape and discuss the innovation and market potential. Our aim is to stimulate further research by outlining not only the scientific challenges of materials, devices and components associated with integrated photonics for quantum technologies but also those related to the development of the necessary manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains for delivering these technologies to the market.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Integrated photonics enables continuous-beam electron phase modulation

Integrated photonics facilitates extensive control over fundamental light"“matter interactions in manifold quantum systems including atoms1, trapped ions2,3, quantum dots4 and defect centres5. Ultrafast electron microscopy has recently made free-electron beams the subject ofÂ laser-based quantum manipulation and characterization6,7,8,9,10,11, enabling the observation of free-electron quantum walks12,13,14, attosecond electron pulses10,15,16,17 and holographic electromagnetic imaging18. Chip-based photonics19,20 promises unique applications in nanoscale quantum control and sensing but remains to be realized in electron microscopy. Here we merge integrated photonics with electron microscopy, demonstrating coherent phase modulation of a continuous electron beam using a silicon nitride microresonator. The high-finesse (Q0Â â‰ˆÂ 106) cavity enhancement and a waveguide designed for phase matching lead to efficient electron"“light scattering at extremely low, continuous-wave optical powers. Specifically, we fully deplete the initial electron state at a cavity-coupled power of only 5.35Â microwatts and generate >500 electron energy sidebands for several milliwatts. Moreover, we probe unidirectional intracavity fields with microelectronvolt resolution in electron-energy-gain spectroscopy21. The fibre-coupled photonic structures feature single-optical-mode electron"“light interaction with full control over the input and output light. This approach establishes a versatile and highly efficient framework for enhanced electron beam control in the context of laser phase plates22, beam modulators and continuous-wave attosecond pulse trains23, resonantly enhanced spectroscopy24,25,26 and dielectric laser acceleration19,20,27. Our workÂ introduces a universal platform for exploring free-electron quantum optics28,29,30,31, with potential future developments in strong coupling, local quantum probing and electron"“photon entanglement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-power light modifies electron microscopy

An optical device designed to control the properties of electron waves inside an electron microscope demonstrates that clever platforms for integrated photonics need not be powered by expensive laser systems. Martin Kozák is in the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Charles University, 12116 Prague, Czech Republic. The wavelength of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development and validation of proton track-structure model applicable to arbitrary materials

A novel transport algorithm performing proton track-structure calculations in arbitrary materials was developed. Unlike conventional algorithms, which are based on the dielectric function of the target material, our algorithm uses a total stopping power formula and single-differential cross sections of secondary electron production. The former was used to simulate energy dissipation of incident protons and the latter was used to consider secondary electron production. In this algorithm, the incident proton was transmitted freely in matter until the proton produced a secondary electron. The corresponding ionising energy loss was calculated as the sum of the ionisation energy and the kinetic energy of the secondary electron whereas the non-ionising energy loss was obtained by subtracting the ionising energy loss from the total stopping power. The most remarkable attribute of this model is its applicability to arbitrary materials, i.e. the model utilises the total stopping power and the single-differential cross sections for secondary electron production rather than the material-specific dielectric functions. Benchmarking of the stopping range, radial dose distribution, secondary electron energy spectra in liquid water, and lineal energy in tissue-equivalent gas, against the experimental data taken from literature agreed well. This indicated the accuracy of the present model even for materials other than liquid water. Regarding microscopic energy deposition, this model will be a robust tool for analysing the irradiation effects of cells, semiconductors and detectors.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Engineering high-dimensional quantum states

The adoption of high-dimensional quantum states in quantum information protocols enables better performances in applications ranging from secure quantum communications to fault-tolerant quantum computation. Development of universal protocols able to engineer arbitrary high-dimensional quantum states would be a significant achievement. Several strategies and platforms have been proposed and developed to this end. Quantum-walk (QW) dynamics have been shown to allow development of universal, platform-independent state engineering protocols. However, the unavoidable presence of noise, and imperfections in the characterization of experimental apparatuses, diminish the overall quality of the state generation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial genome of the critically endangered Baer's Pochard, Aythya baeri, and its phylogenetic relationship with other Anatidae species

Historically, the diving duck, Baer's Pochard (Aythya baeri) was widely distributed in East and South Asia, but according to a recent estimate, its global population is now less than 1000 individuals. To date, the mitochondrial genome of A. baeri has not been deposited and is not available in GenBank. Therefore, we aimed to sequence the complete mitochondrial genome of this species. The genome was 16,623Â bp in length, double stranded, circular in shape, and contained 13 protein-coding genes, 22 tRNA genes, two rRNA genes, and one non-coding control region. Many structural and compositional similarities were discovered between A. baeri and the other three Aythya mitochondrial genomes. Among 13 protein-coding genes of the four Aythya species, the fastest-evolving gene was ATP8 while the slowest-evolving gene was COII. Furthermore, the phylogenetic tree of Anatidae based on Bayesian inference and maximum likelihood methods showed that the relationships among 15 genera of the Anatidae family were as follows: Dendrocygna was an early diverging lineage that was fairly distant from the other ingroup taxa; Cygnus, Branta, and Anser were clustered into one branch that corresponded to the Anserinae subfamily; and Aythya, Asarcornis, Netta, Anas, Mareca, Mergus, Lophodytes, Bucephala, Tadorna, Cairina, and Aix were clustered into another branch that corresponded to the Anatinae subfamily. Our target species and three other Aythya species formed a monophyletic group. These results provide new mitogenomic information to support further phylogenetic and taxonomic studies and genetic conservation of Anatidae species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Morphological features of single cells enable accurate automated classification of cancer from non-cancer cell lines

Accurate cancer detection and diagnosis is of utmost importance for reliable drug-response prediction. Successful cancer characterization relies on both genetic analysis and histological scans from tumor biopsies. It is known that the cytoskeleton is significantly altered in cancer, as cellular structure dynamically remodels to promote proliferation, migration, and metastasis. We exploited these structural differences with supervised feature extraction methods to introduce an algorithm that could distinguish cancer from non-cancer cells presented in high-resolution, single cell images. In this paper, we successfully identified the features with the most discriminatory power to successfully predict cell type with as few as 100 cells per cell line. This trait overcomes a key barrier of machine learning methodologies: insufficient data. Furthermore, normalizing cell shape via microcontact printing on self-assembled monolayers enabled better discrimination of cell lines with difficult-to-distinguish phenotypes. Classification accuracy remained robust as we tested dissimilar cell lines across various tissue origins, which supports the generalizability of our algorithm.
CANCER
Nature.com

Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Forming mechanism of equilibrium and non-equilibrium metallurgical phases in dissimilar aluminum/steel (Al"“Fe) joints

Forming metallurgical phases has a critical impact on the performance of dissimilar materials joints. Here, we shed light on the forming mechanism of equilibrium and non-equilibrium intermetallic compounds (IMCs) in dissimilar aluminum/steel joints with respect to processing history (e.g., the pressure and temperature profiles) and chemical composition, where the knowledge of free energy and atomic diffusion in the Al"“Fe system was taken from first-principles phonon calculations and data available in the literature. We found that the metastable and ductile (judged by the presently predicted elastic constants) Al6Fe is a pressure (P) favored IMC observed in processes involving high pressures. The MoSi2-type Al2Fe is brittle and a strong P-favored IMC observed at high pressures. The stable, brittle Î·-Al5Fe2 is the most observed IMC (followed by Î¸-Al13Fe4) in almost all processes, such as fusion/solid-state welding and additive manufacturing (AM), since Î·-Al5Fe2 is temperature-favored, possessing high thermodynamic driving force of formation and the fastest atomic diffusivity among all Al"“Fe IMCs. Notably, the ductile AlFe3, the less ductile AlFe, and most of the other IMCs can be formed during AM, making AM a superior process to achieve desired IMCs in dissimilar materials. In addition, the unknown configurations of Al2Fe and Al5Fe2 were also examined by machine learning based datamining together with first-principles verifications and structure predictions. All the IMCs that are not P-favored can be identified using the conventional equilibrium phase diagram and the Scheil-Gulliver non-equilibrium simulations.
CHEMISTRY

