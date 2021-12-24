ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

By ASHRAF KHALIL
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUnJE_0dVN6tww00
Biden President Joe Biden signs the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" into law during a ceremony in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday.

The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread around the world. The World Health Organization and leaders in southern Africa criticized the travel ban as ineffective and unfairly damaging to local economies.

The Nov. 29 ban barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The restrictions will be lifted on New Year's Eve.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the decision was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Munoz said the temporary travel bans bought scientists necessary time to study the new virus variant and conclude that the current vaccinations are effective in blunting its impact.

Omicron is now spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., including among the vaccinated, but a huge majority of those being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted,” Munoz tweeted.

Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown; scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta. The government reports that 73% of new infections nationwide are from the omicron variant. But while breakthrough infections among vaccinated people have become common, they have rarely led to severe illness or hospitalization.

The rapid advance of omicron, along with more people gathering indoors during winter, has led to a major infection spike. The seven-day rolling average for U.S. COVID-19 cases climbed past 160,000 this week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than double the average in late November.

The rapid spread of the new variant hasn't overwhelmed most domestic hospital systems yet, but it has roiled businesses, sports leagues and Christmas travel plans across the country. Multiple NBA and NFL games have been rescheduled due to COVID outbreaks, and the Hawaii Bowl, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled outright after Hawaii was forced to withdraw. Three major airlines have cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights, citing staffing shortages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Will the Omicron wave collapse like THIS in the US too? Covid cases in South Africa's ground zero fall rapidly one month after outbreak - as new model predicts that America is on a collision course to see 140 million infections in the next three months

Promising data from South Africa, the world's first Omicron hotspot, suggest that the country's Omicron-driven Covid wave is fading after just one month. After seeing a 1,800 percent increase in infections from late November through mid-December, cases appear to have peaked nationally at about 27,000 on December 15. Cases have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Boston Globe

South Africa to stop quarantines as 80 percent have past infection

South Africa will stop contract tracing and won’t quarantine people as it shifts focus on Covid-19 mitigation strategies. Authorities in Africa’s most-industrialized nation will conduct contract tracing only in case of a cluster outbreak, the nation’s Director General of Health said in a circular dated Thursday, which was confirmed by department spokesman, Foster Mohale. As many as 80% of the nation’s population as past infections providing some immunity, the department said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#Southern Africa#Omicron#Covid#Ap#African#The White House#Twitter#Esp#Johns Hopkins University
Fox News

South Africa may have reached omicron peak after recent drop in COVID-19 cases

South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint – far from conclusive yet – that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Where in the US is the Omicron variant and how quickly is it spreading?

It’s been only a month since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.The latest form of the disease, which is still being studied by scientists, has prompted travel bans, calls for renewed mask mandates and efforts from public health authorities in more than 89 countries where it has been detected to try and stop the variant from spreading further.The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who had travelled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

South Africa study suggests lower risk of hospitalization with Omicron, but will other countries see the same?

London – People infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may face less risk of severe illness and hospitalization than those who catch Delta, a new study out of South Africa, which has not yet been peer reviewed, said Wednesday. But scientists warned that the findings could be a result of high levels of population immunity in South Africa due to previous coronavirus infections, and not an indication that Omicron is less severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Rapid rise, rapid fall’: Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed

**For more on the omicron variant, watch below. JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and […]
WEATHER
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy