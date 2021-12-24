ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Scrubs, Assemble!

By Steve Alexander
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. A and Raphielle Johnson take a look at Chuma Okeke, Cam Reddish and a revitalized DeMarcus Cousins in Thursday's podcast. They also cover more well-known players like Kevin Love, Robert Williams and Nikola Jokic, who was mysteriously quiet on Wednesday night. Eric Bledsoe, Romeo Langford...

