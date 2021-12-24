ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Customers hate tipping before they're served – and asking makes them less likely to return

By Nathan B. Warren
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Imagine you’re in line at a coffee shop. You order your usual cappuccino and swipe your credit card to pay. Then the cashier swivels a little screen that prompts you for a tip – before the espresso shot is pulled or a drop of milk steamed.

Do you tip more, perhaps hoping that it will lead to a better drink? Or less or none at all, peeved at being asked to reward service that hasn’t happened yet? Do you feel pressured into tipping the suggested amounts, which can equate to more than half the price of the drink?

This is a dilemma that most of us are increasingly facing in a variety of settings where previously you might have encountered a lone tip jar with change and crumpled dollar bills. Now we’re being asked to fork a over US tip for a coffee drink .

In a 2020 research study , we explored how this new pre-service tipping etiquette is affecting consumers – and what it meant for the baristas and other employees hoping for a reward for their efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155D9s_0dVN4RMI00
Long live the tip jar. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The pre-service tip invasion

Point of sale platforms such as Square and Clover are making it easier than ever for businesses large and small to seamlessly integrate tip requests into the service experience.

While most of us are used to filling out the tip line on a receipt at a full-service, sit-down restaurant, we are now seeing tip requests occur in many new environments , such as cafes and bakeries, fast-casual delis and food trucks, and even retail stores, flower shops and liquor stores.

Articles in the popular press about the trend suggest that some prefer the convenience of tipping when placing their order. Others say they feel that they are being guilted into tipping employees who have not yet provided a service – and who have done little more than type in an order and hand over a muffin .

How consumers really feel about it

To find out how people respond to differences in tip timing – before or after service – we conducted a series of experiments with fellow marketing professor Hong Yuan .

We looked at how it affected tip amounts, ratings and likelihood of returning to the business, controlling for variables that might affect tip amounts, most notably the effects of repeat customers or attractive workers.

The first study compared real tip amounts at two locations of a popular smoothie chain on the East Coast. At one location, tips were collected while ordering – before receiving the smoothie. At the other, gratuities were requested only after someone handed the customer her order. After analyzing 7,523 transactions, we found that tips were 75% higher on average at the location that asked for them only after people received their smoothie.

Next, to dive a little deeper into why, we conducted three experiments in which we recruited participants online and asked them to imagine themselves a customer in a scenario. In one, participants imagined ordering a drink and a sandwich at a cafe, while the other two involved getting a haircut at a salon. In all three, participants were randomly prompted to tip either before or after receiving service.

Then we asked them to fill out a scaled survey rating the experience in terms of how likely they’d be to return to the business and how they felt about the tip request. In the third study, we also asked participants to select how much they’d tip and and how they’d rate the service on Yelp.

In each study, we found that participants viewed pre-service tip requests as unfair and manipulative and reduced the likelihood that they would become repeat customers. In the third study, requests for tips before a haircut also led to lower gratuities and online ratings.

[ Get the best of The Conversation’s politics, science or religion articles each week. Sign up today .]

We also found that businesses that emphasize the convenience of tipping can offset some, but not all, of the other negative feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdv11_0dVN4RMI00
Consumers prefer to drink their coffee before handing over a tip. Anastasiya Aleksandrenko/Shutterstock.com

Tip benefits

Tipping trends are constantly shifting.

Some innovations include the introduction of recommended tip amounts on receipts and the proliferation of tip jars in the 1990s and most recently digital tip requests . Each has contributed to “tip creep,” which has pushed up the average tip from 10% in the 1940s to over 20% today, and made tipping the norm in more and more types of business.

Our findings, however, suggest that businesses should be careful when adopting new innovations. Customers, employees and owners all benefit if businesses stick to tradition – and request the tip only after the coffee is poured.

This article is republished from The Conversation , a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nathan B. Warren , University of Oregon and Sara Hanson , University of Richmond .

Read more:

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 39

Little Mouse
19h ago

I never tip before I receive my order and I certainly don’t tip for someone to hand me the coffee I just paid for. Tipping is getting ridiculous. It’s a gratuity not an entitlement. I’m getting to the point where I don’t want to tip at all.

Reply
29
JarheadDI
1d ago

I don't tip anyone when I walk up to a counter and place an order then pick it up especially at today's prices for what I'm getting.

Reply
27
K Knight
13h ago

Tips are reserved for restaurant servers that make your dining experience enjoyable and satisfying. Not for pickup counters that I need to stand in line for.

Reply(5)
17
Related
Upworthy

Applebee's server calls out customer who left low tip because holidays were 'rough,' sparks debate

A server at an Applebee's restaurant posted an image of a bill showing a low tip, sparking debate on the issue. The holidays are a tough time for workers who are often overwhelmed by the rush and a majority of them are paid starvation wages. On the back of the financial crisis on account of the pandemic, everyone's having a tough time and one customer said they could only afford a smaller tip as the holidays had been rough. The alleged server wasn't impressed and posted the image of the bill, which also contained a scrawled note reading: "You [were] great. Holidays are just rough right now," reported Comicsands.
RESTAURANTS
idropnews.com

Apple Will Require Customers to Wear a Mask Inside All U.S. Stores

Earlier this week, Apple stated that it would require people to wear a face mask inside all Apple Stores in the U.S. This is because of major concerns regarding a rise in the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as well as the spread of the new Omicron variant. Apple’s been...
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away

Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Etiquette#Food Truck#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy