Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's break-up was 'a long time coming'

By Celebretainment
thesalemnewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeagan Good and DeVon Franklin's spilt has been "a long time coming". The 'Harlem' actress and the Hollywood producer announced their decision to go their separate ways after nine years of marriage earlier this week, and a source has suggested that their break-up felt inevitable. The insider told People:...

www.thesalemnewsonline.com

