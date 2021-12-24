ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

2853 28th St, SE

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Large 3BR/1BA with Central A/C and Washer & Dryer in unit - This building is situated on a large lot with plenty of green space. Easy...

1227 Scott St

Beautiful 3 BR/3BA Townhouse with 2 CAR PARKING in BALTIMORE CITY! - Brand new gorgeous 3 BR/3BA townhouse with 2 car parking minutes away from Camden yards and M&T bank Stadium. The home boasts an open floor plan with a fully equipped modern kitchen, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a heap of cabinets. The exposed brick on the left wall of the house compliments the hardwood floors offering an added modern touch. The second floor has 2 full bathrooms and 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space & floating cabinets. The top floor features a massive bedroom, walkout deck with views of raven stadium and a large ensuite including a walk-in closet and shower. Spacious enclosed patio perfect for entertaining. Washer & dryer included. Several blocks from I-95 & 295 highways.
BALTIMORE, MD
2655 Pancoast Ave.

WESTWOOD- ROOMY 3 BEDROOM @ FULL BATH CAPE COD W? COVERED FRONT PORCH - Roomy 3 bedroom cape cod awaits you! Spacious bedrooms with 2 closets in each and one wi/ a cedar closet! Large butler's pantry/mud room attached to kitchen. Entertainment area in rear yard and 2 car detached garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
3862 Davis Ave.

CHEVIOT- 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH RENOVATED CAPE COD W/ 1 CAR GARAGE - Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bedroom with updates throughout plus new landscaping. Fresh paint, carpet & flooring in addition to new windows light fixtures Kitchen remodel includes stainless appliances. Walk to restaurants, bars and more. Garage. Fenced yard.
CINCINNATI, OH
2370-72 FLORA ST.

Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom Large rooms Walking Distance to UC - We have coming available in August a spacious renovated 2 bedroom walking distance to UC. The apartment has hardwood floors, newer cabinets and appliances including a dishwasher, high ceilings, a large balcony, lots of closets, and a back yard. The heat and water are included in the rent. There are only 4 apartments in the building. This is a must see. To arrange a viewing please email us or call (513) 702-2508.
CINCINNATI, OH
707 Atlantic Street SE

This Remarkably Renovated Singe Family Semi-Detatched Three-Level Home offers a open-floor style concept in the desired Congress Heights Neighborhood. The main level features a bright and functional new kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Design Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, and a Pot-Filler above the Gas Range Stove, along with a nicely appointed dining and living areas. The upper level offers an expansive master with 2-closets and a modern ceiling fan, along with a 2nd bedroom and beautiful full bathroom, with marble floors, and black mate finishes throughout, and a modern bathtub. The lower level includes a quaint general use space, along with a full bedroom and stylish full bath with standing shower, along with a walk-out door to the rear. You are sure to enjoy the spacious front and rear yard, along with a brand new rear deck off the kitchen. This location offers easy access to downtown Washington DC, I-295, George Washington Memorial Pkwy, and the Wharf. In close proximity there are several parks, and the newly redeveloped Washington Highland Recreation Center.
1105-07 S 33rd St

Please take a look at our other available properties on our website: snshn.co. If you have any questions or concerns please call or e-mail: Jordan@snshn.co ; (262)735-5989 ext. 3. Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. Location. 1105-07 S 33rd St, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $600. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
MILWAUKEE, WI
219 MEDLOCK LN

BETTINA (TINA) PAOLOZZI. Basement apartment available, just off Chesterbrook Rd (near Glebe)... living room, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, laundry. Perfect for... Learn more.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
5163 N 58th St

Spacious 4 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ready for you to call home. This gem has 2 bedrooms on the lower floor and 2 spacious masters on the upper with a half bath. Unfinished basement is available for storage or can be turned into a cave. Huge backyard with surface parking available. Lots of natural lighting coming in from the living room beautiful window. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. $75 is paid monthly by the tenant for water,sewer, trash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
2580 N Oakland Ave

RECEIVE $1000 OFF YOUR RENT! - $1,000 OFF Rent! (terms/conditions) Oak View Manor is a pet friendly community located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! The two bedroom includes heat and cooking gas.. Oak View Manor features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include a kitchen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1029 Dana Ave.

3 Bedroom Apartment Located across from Xavier University! - LEASING FOR FALL 2022 SCHOOL YEAR. This updated apartment is located in Norwood directly across from Xavier University. It is a 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances! It Also comes with a completely updated bathroom and plenty of in unit storage. There is shared laundry in the building and off street parking. Residents are responsible for gas and electric.
NORWOOD, OH
2979 SHELDON AVE.

Super cute and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in White Oak - Nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch with 1st floor family room w/ sliding doors leading to a fenced rear yard. Freshly painted throughout, bathroom updates, 3 yrs old high efficiency gas furnace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, attic storage, glass block windows in basement. Close to shopping, restaurants & highways.
CINCINNATI, OH
6516 W National Ave

Half Month's Rent Free! Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bed - Come see this large, sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath open for immediate availability. Includes a full appliance package including washer and dryer. Location. 6516 W National Ave, West Allis, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $1235. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/23/2021.
WEST ALLIS, WI
4112 W 8th St

4 Bed/2 Bath #6 in 4112 w 8th St - Property Id: 802439. 4 Bed / 2 Bath Upstair Unit//Parking Behind the Building NO PETS// Accept section 8 move in by January. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4112-w-8th-st-cincinnati-oh/802439. Property Id 802439. No Pets Allowed. Location. 4112 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH. Address...
CINCINNATI, OH
2200 Wisconsin Ave NW

Spacious two bedroom in Glover Park. - Apartment 206 is located on the second floor of this cornerstone building in Glover Park. The apartment features an open plan kitchen and living room with stained concrete floors and granite countertops. The living room also features a gas fireplace and lots of...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
2610 Jefferson Ave

Apartment near the University of Cincinnati Campus - This spacious first floor apartment is next to the UC campus and features a Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bathroom, and One Bedroom. Carpet in the Living Areas and Tile floors in the dining and bathroom. Stove and Refrigerator in the kitchen area, Clothes Washer and Dryer, Water and Hot water and Heat included. Shared parking on the adjoining driveway. Unfurnished. Extra storage in the basement. No section 8. No pets. www.tpropertiesllc.com (513) 463-5975 x96.
CINCINNATI, OH
1456 N. Farwell Avenue

Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1008 Crawford Dr.

Charming 4 BR 2 BA Cape in GREAT location of (Rockville) - Wonderful expanded cape cod home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home features fresh paint throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring, updated windows and an updated kitchen. The main level has a spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, & bay window. kitchen with granite counter tops & ceramic tile flooring, separate dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, separate laundry room with rear exit door to fenced back yard. The upper level features 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 full bath and a play area/office with additional storage. Fenced yard, shed w/electric and portable a/c unit. Close to Hillcrest park. Moments to downtown Rockville and METRO. Off street parking. Small dogs only 30 pounds and under with a separate pet deposit of $350.00 per pet.
ROCKVILLE, MD
836 N. 28th Street

Spacious One Bedroom Unit! - One bedroom apartment available near 28th and Kilbourn for only $525 per month! All utilities included in the rent, except for electric. Lots of closet space. Building offers garage parking for an additional $50.00 per month when spaces are available. Call to schedule a showing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
5179 Chantilly Ln.

DELHI - Charming 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch - DELHI TWNSP-Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with new flooring and freshly painted. One car garage. Oak Hills Schools. Stainless steel fridge. Location. 5179 Chantilly Ln., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1595. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/25/2021. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
1831 Wyoming Ave NW

Adams Morgan Studio - Lovely studio with separate kitchen big enough for a table! Nice closet space and beautiful DC building. Lots of natural sunlight! A real gem! This studio is in a great location off 18th in Adams Morgan and a 15 minute walk to Dupont Station. Enjoy all U Street/Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan have to offer! Laundry on ground floor of building.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

