Omicron still poses a “serious threat” to the UK despite a “glimmer of hope” in research showing people contracting the virus are less likely to need hospital care, Dr Jenny Harries has said.The remarks from the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) follow her stark warning last week that the variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”. In findings published on Thursday, the UKHSA estimated that someone with Omicron was between 31 and 45 per cent less likely to attend A&E, and 50 per cent less likely to be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO