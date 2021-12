The science community is getting a very long-awaited Christmas gift this year – the much-delayed launch of the James Webb Space Telescope! The successor to the much-loved Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST, was originally scheduled to be launched in 2007. Now, 14 years later, all systems seem to finally be ready to go. JWST is scheduled to launch at 12:20 UTC (07:20 EST) on Saturday 25 December. You can bet we'll be watching it live and posting as soon as we have confirmation the launch has happened. You can watch along with us right here on the NASA livestream: Check it...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO