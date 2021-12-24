Christmas Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO