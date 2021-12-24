ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Christmas Forecast

By Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu, Hawai'i(KITV4) -- Passing trade wind showers and breezy winds for Christmas. Christmas Saturday, partly to mostly sunny conditions with scattered passing showers in the morning and night. Partly cloudy windward...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Clouds Wednesday with increasing rain chances Thursday & Friday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -Cloudy skies linger Wednesday with higher rain chances for Thursday and New Year's Eve. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s. A few passing trade showers late. Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies along with moderate to breezy trade winds. Low clouds could deliver showers to windward...
HONOLULU, HI
NBC4 Columbus

Gray and very mild for late December, showers tonight

Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final days of 2021 before a change occurs over New Year’s weekend. We will have a lull between systems, with gray skies and patchy fog. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 40s. Another batch of showers will arrive this evening and linger into early Thursday […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Chances Return Wednesday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow left the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are on tap for Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. A quick shot for snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, and night, with an additional accumulation of half inch to an inch possible. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It’s mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s for Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and a little warmer for Friday with highs in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy