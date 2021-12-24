ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tawni Bias - SEL Fellow (Self-Released)

By Cody Conard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTawni Bias is the solo project of Calgary musician TJ Elkin, and his new experimental album SEL Fellow was recorded in his basement building up layer upon layer, sample upon sample. At its core the album is a collection of melancholy folk songs, but floating around that are so many...

Adam Nolan Trio - Prim and Primal (self-released)

Alto saxophonist Adam Nolan likes his music fresh – so fresh, in fact, that he prefers free improvisation to pre-planned composition. That’s the approach he takes with Prim and Primal, his first record with bassist Derek Whyte and drummer Dominic Mullan. Though dedicated to spontaneous composition, the Irish trio doesn’t act as a jazz chaos agent – there aren’t any balls-to-the-wall freakouts here. Instead the group sticks to more playful, conversational interactions – less frenetic and more exploratory, a space somewhere between Ornette Coleman and the Jimmy Giuffre 3. Nolan and Mullan color most eagerly outside the lines, as the former pushes his scales to their limit and the latter skitters around the beat, following the rhythm pulse in his head. Thus Whyte ends up as the secret weapon here, both grounding the music and taking his own chances – cf. his waterfall arco solo on “Ancient Mayan Jungle.” But the real star is the threesome’s chemistry, whether on the melodic groove of “The Modern Jazz Trio” or the widescreen epic “Expand the Tempo” – it’s the gravity that pulls Nolan’s wide-eyed visions down to Earth.
Tanuki Project - Adamant _ CHAPTER#01 (Self-Released)

No, this is not “Antmusic.” Adamant CHAPTER #01 is the new EP from Montreal electronic duo Tanuki Project. Influenced by Massive Attack and Bjork, it’s a collection of ethereal, atmospheric Downtempo that feels as dark and mysterious as it is strangely uplifting and passionate. It’s amazing what the group manages to achieve with a daring minimalism, and as each song unfolds and evolves, it creates a trance-like mood. The EP was recorded and produced entirely by members Legyl (music) and Nady (vocals), and in only four deceptively simple songs they have crafted an immersive experience that envelopes and hooks you with each listen.
Overcoming Self-Doubt with Supertentacles’ Sophomore Release

It’s a little ironic that singer songwriter Sean Anderson attributes the weight of underachievement as a primary inspiration for his band Supertentacles' latest album King of Nothing. The release of the 10-track, genre-fluid album is quite the achievement on its own. Each song was written, recorded and mixed by...
Sleigher release “Seasons Greetings In The Abyss” (Slayer cover)

Share the post "Sleigher release “Seasons Greetings In The Abyss” (Slayer cover)" Members of Haken, Dream Theater, Protest the Hero, Cradle of Filth and Inhuman Condition have ventured south of Lapland for this festive version of a Slayer classic. “Seasons Greetings In The Abyss” combines the music of Slayer with sleigh bell celebration, with alternate lyrics penned by artist and illustrator Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Alestorm and Sylosis) and Charlie Griffiths of Haken, who also both take on guitar duties.
Scary Goldings - IV (Pocket, Inc.)

A collaboration between freefloating funk ensemble Scary Pockets (anchored by guitarist Ryan Lerman and keyboardist Jack Conte) and keyboardist Larry Goldings (who’s played with everyone from Jack DeJohnette to James Taylor), Scary Goldings lays the groove down hard. For IV, the combo’s fourth collaboration in four years, the trio assembles a jazz/funk dream team, including drummers Louis Cole, Tamir Barzilay and Lemar Carter, bass ace MonoNeon and jazz guitar god John Scofield.
For the jazz community, 2021 proved that improvisation is a life strategy

More than most, 2021 was a year of mixed results — an endless scroll of gains and losses, halting progress and hard retrenchment. For jazz musicians and the community of listeners around them, it brought confirmation that improvisation is a life strategy. Peering in the rearview, my mind flickers to a moment from midyear: At a community arts space on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, bassist, composer and singer esperanza spalding has taken up a residency with the musicians and scholars who constitute her Songwrights Apothecary Lab.
Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
Listen to EMA cover Modest Mouse’s ‘Trailer Trash’

South Dakota genre-bender EMA (aka Erika Anderson) has shared a dizzying cover of Modest Mouse’s 1997 track ‘Trailer Trash’. She puts an emotive spin on the tune – which first appeared on the band’s second album, ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ – by trading its scratchy, straightforward guitar riffs with chimey, melancholic piano chords stacked spatially under Anderson’s warm, droning vocal.
Tierra Whack, 'Heaven'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Snippets of this new song from Tierra Whack premiered on NPR Music's The Formula series. Host Rodney Carmichael asked, "Is this the first Tierra Whack gospel song?" Answer: Yes, it is, and it's so good. The atmospheric gospel chords create a canvas for Whack's vocals as she repeats "Heaven has all my favorite people," as if it's a mantra. The song, from her third EP of December, R&B?, also received a music video, shot in a single take as Whack, illuminated by a light within her umbrella, weathers the storm while shrouded in darkness. It's as evocative as the song itself, offering the audience space to find peace in the lyrics, the harmonic chords, or perhaps the visual metaphor of walking in faith.
Ruth Goller on her best bass albums

Ruth Goller’s career is based on a heady mix of jazz skill and punk attitude. Hailing from the Italian Alps, but based in London, she plays both electric and double bass. Over the years, she has featured on a long and impressive list of intriguing projects, from Acoustic Ladyland and its successor Melt Yourself Down, to The Golden Age of Steam, Metamorphic, and World Sanguine Report.
Neil Young Releases ‘Lost’ Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young released a “lost” but “not forgotten” album titled Summer Songs, containing eight tracks recorded in 1987. He made the collection of solo tracks available to subscribers of his Neil Young Archives project, while confirming that it will appear on general sale in the coming months.
In 2021, jazz went back in time to see the future

Every few years, a new jazz artist (or at least new to us) comes along to shake our perception of what the music can entail. In 2015, it was Kamasi Washington, the Los Angeles saxophonist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator whose West African robes and blustery sound were akin to stalwarts like Lonnie Liston Smith and Idris Ackamoor. A year later, another saxophonist, the London-based Shabaka Hutchings, broke through with three very distinct bands, each with its own unique musical texture. In 2018, with the release of his community-minded LP Universal Beings, drummer/producer Makaya McCraven earned critical acclaim for a blend of jazz that surveyed scenes in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and London.
Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

To label a piece of music as "alternative" is to, in some sense, stand in contrast to what the phrase intends to express. Before the rise of the term as a somewhat identifiable genre that took shape in the '90s, music from the post-punk era took on forms that differentiated from the mainstream rock and commercial pop that dominated airwaves.
Hear Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child,’ Co-Written By Fellow Vaccine Skeptic

UPDATE 12/25: As forewarned, Eric Clapton has released the video for his latest single “Heart of a Child,” which he co-wrote with his friend and fellow vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. “Don’t break the heart of your child,” Clapton sings on the track. “Don’t let the fear drive you wild.” – After successfully preventing a German widow from selling her late husband’s bootleg CD, Eric Clapton promised some additional holiday cheer Friday by announcing a forthcoming single titled “Heart of a Child,” co-written by Clapton and his friend and fellow vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. The song arrives Dec. 24, and while the track’s lyrics...
