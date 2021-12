Newswise — Five of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and facilities regionwide continue their BetterTogether.Health campaign as the holidays approach. With a mission to encourage Angelenos to put health first and access care when needed, the campaign is especially timely as health systems strive to keep Angelenos healthy as they gather with loved ones during the holidays.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO