Waiting for Christmas

I am like a child…I don’t like to wait. The worst, most ludicrous waits have been in the queues at major amusement parks like Disney World and Busch Gardens. There should be no ride worth waiting two hours, yet that is how long the interval can be. Similar to the lines at the checkpoint at the airport, waiting involves walking back and forth and back and forth a gazillion times, which is excruciating on my knees and legs. Idle conversation with others eludes me, and although playing games on my phone is an option, I chose not to lest I become inattentive and either walk right into the person I am following, or allow a big gap between me and the next person. While a gap once in a while doesn’t bother me, it seems to bother everyone standing in line behind me, who become annoyed and aggressive about this transgression. In reality, I would be happy to stand in one place and hold up the line right up until the line has emptied out and access to the ride is imminent, and then skip up to the entrance. Alas, my creative method is not acceptable.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO