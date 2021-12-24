ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Waiting for Christmas

columbusnews-report.com
 2 days ago

Children seem to experience the expectation of big events (such as Christmas or their...

www.columbusnews-report.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Idealism
The Guardian

Christmas with my grandmother was always special – comforting beyond words

Christmas belonged to my grandmother. It was as if she invented it. On Christmas Eve, my mother would drive my sister and me from Hackney in east London to Hertfordshire. We’d arrive to an electric fire-heated house that smelled of toasted bread and radiated electric blankets. Grandma greeting us at the door, the Christmas lights blinking on the tree, Coco, her long-haired sausage dog wagging her tail at our shins. Barbara Antrobus was the quintessential English grandmother. The motherly widowed wife of a minister, still active in her community and well loved locally. Wearing floral cardigans, Coco on a short leash.
SOCIETY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Bizarre Arkansas Christmas traditions

The question was: What was your most memorable Christmas?. The ones that I recalled immediately were the “odd Christmases” — where we deviated from the traditional yuletide formula. Like the Christmas my wife and I spent at a hospital while her father was in a coma. There...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Christmas is apparently all about children – I disagree

I often hear that Christmas is all about children. Children hanging their stockings, leaving out a mince pie for Father Christmas and a carrot for Rudolph, opening their presents in a blizzard of torn wrapping paper, throwing epic, sugar-fuelled tantrums come 3pm.Much of the Christmas run-up is geared towards children, from Santa’s grottos and letters to the North Pole to pantomimes and classic festive films. Children often become the focal point of Christmas Day as they unwrap gifts and delight over new toys. Festive adverts on television invariably feature families with children.There’s also something about Christmas that seems to...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
johnstonsunrise.net

The agony of waiting

I am like a child…I don’t like to wait. The worst, most ludicrous waits have been in the queues at major amusement parks like Disney World and Busch Gardens. There should be no ride worth waiting two hours, yet that is how long the interval can be. Similar to the lines at the checkpoint at the airport, waiting involves walking back and forth and back and forth a gazillion times, which is excruciating on my knees and legs. Idle conversation with others eludes me, and although playing games on my phone is an option, I chose not to lest I become inattentive and either walk right into the person I am following, or allow a big gap between me and the next person. While a gap once in a while doesn’t bother me, it seems to bother everyone standing in line behind me, who become annoyed and aggressive about this transgression. In reality, I would be happy to stand in one place and hold up the line right up until the line has emptied out and access to the ride is imminent, and then skip up to the entrance. Alas, my creative method is not acceptable.
LIFESTYLE
Albany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Wishing for a true Christmas miracle

Most people would agree that the worst thing about Christmas is that it only comes around once a year. Of course, there are also those couple of pounds added to our waistlines while sitting around the holiday dinner table, and the bills to be paid once the last present is unwrapped. Those rank high on the “worst list” as well, but they’re only a small part of what makes Christmas the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
FESTIVAL
Pine And Lakes News

Brooks: My Christmas prayer to you is to be with loved ones

Our church's Sunday school held its Christmas program last weekend, and it was so precious it almost brought a tear to the eye. The kiddos were as adorable as could be, dressed up in their Mary and Joseph and shepherd and animal costumes. And, unlike last year, this year’s Christmas program, a beloved, time-honored tradition in our church, was held in our beautiful sanctuary, which is all decked out in its Christmas best.
RELIGION
CBS Sacramento

Last-Minute COVID-19 Tests ‘Worth the Wait’ For Sacramento Families on Christmas Eve

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The line at a Sacramento COVID testing site wrapped around the building as many waited to get a last-minute test before gathering with loved ones for Christmas. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts walk-in COVID-19 testing every Friday, on Christmas Eve, even with shortened hours, the wait was between 30 minutes to upwards of an hour. The sentiment from those in line: “worth it.” “I’ve been in line 30-45 minutes, but it’s worth it,” said Sasha Jimenez, who waited in line to get a COVID test before gathering with her family on Christmas Day. Jimenez came early, before 11 a.m.,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Skating, Mass, Fish Dinner: Christmas Eve Traditions That Continue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own celebrations and traditions they observe every year. For some, their traditions can’t be passed on. Those traditions can be sacred, whether it’s just bringing the family together for a meal or blessing the new year. Christmas Eve traditions are no different. A dinner of fish is customary for plenty of families the night before Christmas, but for Italian families, it’s revered. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Feast of Seven Fishes highlights a tradition passed on through generations that brings families together, passes on recipes, and creates a peaceful time....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Girl Writes Letter To Santa, Wishes For COVID-19 Cure This Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many kids send letters to Santa every year, but one little girl didn’t have toys or clothes on her list. She asked for something Santa can’t put under the tree. What 9-year-old Zoey Belanger wished for is something for all of us. “I don’t know if you can do this, but can you pretty please make COVID go away. You probably can’t but that’s ok,” Belanger said. If Santa can’t do it, Zoey is prepared to be his little elf. She also asked for a microscope to find the fix herself. The reason she wants the cure? She got coronavirus a few months ago and doesn’t want anyone else to get sick. Zoey also really wants to hug her friends again. Her parents say they weren’t surprised by the request. They say she has always looked out for others.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Taxidermy Christmas

For the last seven months, women at Atria Willow Park Senior Living have been crocheting blankets for hours to give to veterans in time for Christmas. East Texas holiday tradition of fellowship, meal continues at Longview rescue mission. Updated: 4 hours ago. The homeless, those in need and residents of...
LONGVIEW, TX
The Guardian

My winter of love: I had three exciting dates that Christmas – one ended with an accusation of armed burglary

No one, my friends decided, should be alone at Christmas. Especially no one as desperately, soul-searchingly, what’s-wrong-with-me single as me. In the late 00s, when internet dating was for nerds, meeting people wasn’t easy – unless you got talking to someone at a party or something, which I never did, because I was too busy banging on to my mates about why I was so achingly single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy